Downton Abbey actor, 77, dies after dementia diagnosis
Baye appeared in more than 80 films and won four César Awards
Downton Abbey star Nathalie Baye has died aged 77 after her battle with Lewy body dementia.
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The actress – best known for her appearances in Downton Abbey: A New Era, Catch Me If You Can, and Laurence Anyways – died on April 17 at her home in Paris.
The star had been living with Lewy body dementia, a neurodegenerative condition that can affect movement, mood, and cause hallucinations.
Baye built a career spanning more than five decades and became one of the most respected figures in French cinema.
She appeared in more than 80 films and won four César Awards – the French equivalent of the Oscars
Her breakthrough came in the 1970s with François Truffaut’s Day for Night, which helped establish her as a major screen talent.
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She later worked with leading directors including Maurice Pialat, Claude Sautet and Jean-Luc Godard.
International audiences also recognised her for playing Leonardo DiCaprio’s mother in Steven Spielberg’s Catch Me If You Can.
More recently, she appeared in Downton Abbey: A New Era as Madame de Montmirail.
Downton Abbey: A New Era follows on from 2019’s Downton Abbey film, which was a sequel to the hit television series of the same name which ran for six series.
Paying tribute, French President Emmanuel Macron described Baye as “an actress with whom we loved, dreamed and grew up”.
France’s culture minister also praised her talent and radiant personality, while fellow actor Richard Berry said she left behind laughter and fond memories.
Baye is survived by her daughter, actor Laura Smet.