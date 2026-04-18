Downton Abbey star Nathalie Baye has died aged 77 after her battle with Lewy body dementia.

The actress – best known for her appearances in Downton Abbey: A New Era, Catch Me If You Can, and Laurence Anyways – died on April 17 at her home in Paris.

The star had been living with Lewy body dementia, a neurodegenerative condition that can affect movement, mood, and cause hallucinations.

Baye built a career spanning more than five decades and became one of the most respected figures in French cinema.

She appeared in more than 80 films and won four César Awards – the French equivalent of the Oscars

Her breakthrough came in the 1970s with François Truffaut’s Day for Night, which helped establish her as a major screen talent.

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