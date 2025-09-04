Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery has revealed she is pregnant with her first child as she showed off her baby bump at the premiere for the historical drama's final film.

The 43-year-old, who plays Lady Mary Crawley in the franchise, wore a light blue gown at the event in Leicester Square on Wednesday night and was pictured with her film producer husband Jasper Waller-Bridge, brother of writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Dockery and Waller-Bridge, who reportedly met through friends and have been together since 2019, got married in 2023.

In Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, Dockery reprises the role of Lady Mary whose family journeyed to the south of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess's newly inherited villa in the second film.

It also sees the return of other cast members, including Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Carmichael and Jim Carter.

Douglas Reith, who plays the Baron Merton, said that the films honour the legacy of the series.

"I think this one particularly, just going full circle and bringing it to a wonderful close, is right," he said.

