The 54-year-old was jailed for over 21 years at Liverpool Crown Court following the horror incident in May

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of prosecution counsel Paul Greaney KC speaking as Paul Doyle, wipes away tears as he appears at Liverpool Crown Court for sentencing. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Liverpool victory parade driver Paul Doyle previously served jail time for biting a man's ear off in a drunken fight with sailors, his sentence hearing was told.

Doyle, 54, was today jailed for 21-and-a-half years after injuring more than 130 people during the celebration for Liverpool FC's Premier League victory parade in May. During his sentencing hearing at Liverpool Crown Court, prosecutors listed Doyle's criminal past convictions, which included multiple fights - one of which saw Doyle bite another man's ear off and punch a second person in the face several times. The altercation resulted in a section 20 assault, accompanied by a fine, handed down at Exeter Magistrates' Court. He was also convicted of a military offence for violence to a superior officer of which no other details emerged, with his past convictions for serious violence coming between the ages of 18 and 22.

Paul Doyle, 54, who was jailed for 21 and a half years after driving into crowds at the Liverpool Premier League victory parade, was once jailed for biting a man's ear off. Picture: Merseyside Police

The court heard he had amassed ten previous convictions before staying out of trouble from 1995 up until the parade horror. Mr Greaney said: "The prosecution recognises that in the 30 years between his release from prison in May 1995 and his dreadful actions on May 26 2025, the defendant had taken steps to live a positive and productive life." Doyle cried as Mr Greaney added: "Those efforts to rehabilitate himself after a difficult early adulthood only serve to make more shocking and tragic what he did in Liverpool that day this May." Doyle’s victims told the court the defendant’s actions in May have left people "traumatised," with one woman urging him to "take responsibility" for what he had done. Doyle spent large portions of the two-day hearing at Liverpool Crown Court in tears, as horrific dashcam and CCTV footage played multiple times to the public gallery.

On Tuesday, prosecutor Philip Astbury continued to read statements from 78 of Doyle's victims – with one mother telling the court how a pram with her six-month-old baby inside was struck by his Ford Galaxy.

She said: "I relive the moment of the collision repeatedly, especially the terrifying image of my pram being struck and taken by the car with my six-month-old baby inside. "The horror of not knowing whether he was alive or dead in that instant will haunt me forever." Doyle admitted dangerous driving, affray, 17 charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent and three counts of wounding with intent last month.

Paul Doyle arriving at Liverpool Crown Court earlier today. Picture: Alamy