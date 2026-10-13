Dozens of suspected fraudsters, including romance scammers, targeting British victims have been arrested in West Africa following an international operation, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Nearly 30 alleged fraudsters were arrested in a crackdown which saw more than 100 representatives from law enforcement agencies and tech companies gather in London for a “joint disruption week” hosted by the NCA.

The operation, which took place from October 6 to 9, focused on compounds in countries including Ghana and Nigeria, where fraudsters are said to be using social media profiles to target victims in the UK and US.

Some 3.7 million profiles linked to scams including romance fraud were shut down as part of the crackdown by Facebook and Instagram owner Meta, the NCA said.

In Sasaabi, in the Accra region of Ghana, authorities arrested 19 people, seized 303 electronic devices, and identified 117 trafficking victims.

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