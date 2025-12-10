The pub said it was “devastated” by the incident

The Corner House Inn in Llangynwyd. Picture: Google Maps

By Alice Padgett

Dozens of diners have been struck down with food poisoning after sitting down for Sunday lunch at a village pub, health officials have confirmed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A total of 43 customers who ate at the Corner House Inn in Llangynwyd, near Maesteg, Wales, have reported falling ill. Public Health Wales (PHW) said it has now identified the culprit - Clostridium perfringens, a bacteria that can trigger severe stomach cramps and diarrhoea. Siobhan Adams, PHW’s consultant in health protection, said the agency, working alongside the Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board and environmental health teams, was "concluding its investigation into reports of illness following customers eating Sunday lunch at the Corner House Inn in Llangynwyd, Maesteg." Read More: One-in-five A&E patients being treated in corridors as overcrowding epidemic continues Read More: New mpox strain detected in England after traveller returns from Asia

Customers fell ill with Clostridium perfringens, a bacteria that can trigger severe stomach cramps and diarrhoea. Picture: Google Maps

She added: "We have received 43 reports of illness in people who ate food prepared at the premises and can confirm that Clostridium perfringens has been identified as the cause. "The risk to the public is low, and no additional cases are likely at this stage. We would like to thank the business for the constructive and proactive way they have engaged with our investigation." The pub said on Facebook it was “devastated” by the incident. Staff previously confirmed they had worked with environmental health inspectors and carried out “a deep clean” after being alerted on 1 December. The Corner House Inn temporarily closed to address the issue but has since returned to “normal opening hours.” The Corner House Inn has been contacted by LBC for comment.

The Corner House Inn issued a statement on Facebook. Picture: Facebook