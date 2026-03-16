More than 100 Labour MPs have written to the Prime Minister asking him to stop peers from purposefully blocking the passage of the assisted dying Bill.

In total, over 150 MPs have signed the private letter addressed to Sir Keir Starmer, including parliamentarians from the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Greens, Plaid Cymru and Reform UK.

They have raised concerns about the slow progress of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill through the House of Lords, with only half of the 1,200 amendments up for consideration having been debated after 11 days of scrutiny.

Opponents of the Bill have been accused of trying to “talk out” the Bill as it makes its way through the Lords.

Now, a joint letter co-ordinated by Peter Prinsley, the Labour MP for Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket, has urged the Prime Minister to intervene in the situation.

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The MP and consultant doctor wrote: “A small number of peers have been using procedural tactics to block the Bill in the House of Lords and it now appears very likely that they will prevent it returning to the Commons before the end of this session.

“While we fully respect the Government’s neutrality on the principle of assisted dying, we are confident that you would agree with us that we cannot be neutral on the fundamental democratic principle that it is for the elected House of Commons to decide on this matter.”