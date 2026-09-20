Footage from the scene shows large plumes of smoke around the base of the hotel

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26 fire engines fought the blaze, that broke out during the early hours of Saturday on Folkestone seafront. Picture: Dave Hennessy / Getty

By Sophie Clark

Police are treating a fire at a seafront hotel in Folkestone on Saturday morning as 'suspicious' after more than 200 people were evacuated.

Around 280 people were evacuated and 26 fire engines were called to the scene after a blaze ripped through a seafront hotel in Folkestone. Kent Fire and Rescue Service have said the fire is believed to have started in the basement of the Grand Burstin Hotel in The Harbour, Folkestone at around 1am on Saturday morning. Images of the fire on social media show grey plumes of smoke rising from the ground floor, and a charred exterior. Approximately 280 people were evacuated from the building, and no fire-related injuries have been reported. Cops now believe the fire may have been started deliberately and have launched a probe into the circumstances surrounding the blaze. Read more: Fires at landmark TV mill ‘cannot continue’ says MP Read more: Man, 22, charged with driving and drug offences after three cyclists hit by car in Kent, killing two

Crews are in attendance at the scene of a fire at the Grand Burstin Hotel in #Folkestone. More here: https://t.co/4bFhpIoqHg pic.twitter.com/xJeuLa76KT — Kent Fire and Rescue Service (@kentfirerescue) September 19, 2026

Detectives have urged witnesses and those with dashcam footage to come forward. Fifteen fire engines remained in place as light broke on Saturday morning, with firefighters continuing to battle the inferno. Folkestone and Hythe District Council posted on X saying: “A fire is currently ongoing at the Folkestone Grand Burstin Hotel. “We are operating a welfare centre at Three Hills Sports Park for people being evacuated from the site, where we are providing support to those affected. “We are supporting all emergency services involved in the response and their efforts to get people to safety. “Our advice to residents living nearby is to: close all windows and doors; avoid the area and do not attempt to approach the hotel; follow the instructions of emergency services; keep roads clear to allow emergency vehicles to access the area.”

Fire At Seaside Hotel In Folkestone. Picture: Getty

Fire At Seaside Hotel In Folkestone. Picture: Getty