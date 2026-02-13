Global logistics giant DP World has removed its chairman following the publication of messages between the senior executive and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Dubai-based firm, which owns P&O Ferries and operates major container terminals in London and Southampton, confirmed that Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem had been replaced as chairman, although it did not refer to him by name in its official statement.

The company announced that Essa Kazim would take over the role, while Yuvraj Narayan has been appointed group chief executive officer as part of a wider leadership reshuffle.

The decision follows the release of newly disclosed files by the US Department of Justice connected to Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Among the material were emails attributed to Sulayem that included descriptions of women, with references to their age, weight, height and bra size.

Read more: Mandelson summoned to testify in front of Congress as part of US Epstein investigation

Read more: Andrew 'flew girl to UK on Epstein's Lolita jet' and 'snuck her into Buckingham Palace' as calls for sex-trafficking probe grow