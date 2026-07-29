Anthony Fauci, the former top U.S. infectious disease expert, declined to answer questions at a Senate hearing on Wednesday, invoking his constitutional right against self-incrimination.

Fauci, who is 85 and retired in 2022, was subpoenaed by Paul of Kentucky, the chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and a longtime adversary.

He accused Paul of an "unhinged" campaign to see him imprisoned, and refused to answer more than 100 questions.

Paul said Fauci was not allowed to plead the Fifth Amendment right to refrain from answering senators' questions, that a pardon from former President Joe Biden would not protect him, and that there would be consequences for refusing to answer.

He said the committee had scheduled a vote for next week to hold Fauci in contempt.

Fauci, who led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for 38 years, serving under multiple Republican and Democratic presidents, and became the face of the U.S. pandemic response, has long been criticised by President Donald Trump and many American conservatives.

Read More: Covid PPE frenzy squandered almost £10billion of taxpayers' money, damning inquiry finds

Read More: 'Let's clean up! Milk it': Husband and wife among team of Covid fraudsters who blew millions on a £126,000 Porsche and Rolexes