Locorriere recorded more than 18 albums during a career spanning nearly six decades,

Dennis Locorriere performing in Ireland in 2017. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

The frontman of US rockband Dr Hook, Dennis Locorriere, has died at the age of 76 following a "long and courageous battle" with kidney disease.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The musician sang vocals for the 1970s group alongside Ray Sawyer, who passed away in 2019. The band, known as Dr Hook & The Medicine Show until 1975, was best known for hits such as When You’re In Love With A Beautiful Woman, Sharing The Night Together and Sylvia’s Mother. A statement released by Locorriere’s management confirmed the news on Sunday, describing him as "deeply cherished". Read more: Andy Burnham 'is not the messiah' warns MP who gave up his seat in bid to put him in Parliament Read more: Trump warns of 'calm before the storm' in AI-generated social media post

Dennis Locorriere. Picture: PA

The statement read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dennis Locorriere, who, after a long and courageous battle with kidney disease, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on May 16 2026. "Dennis faced his illness with remarkable strength, dignity, and resilience throughout, and remained deeply cherished by all who knew him. "He will be remembered for his warmth, love, and the lasting impact he had on those around him. "We would like to thank everyone who supported Dennis during his journey and ask for privacy for his loved ones as they grieve this profound loss." Born in Union City, New Jersey, Locorriere lived in the UK for 24 years before his death.

Dr. Hook seen playing guitar while performing on stage at Dublin's Olympia Theatre. Picture: Alamy