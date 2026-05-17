Dr Hook singer Dennis Locorriere dies aged 76 following 'long and courageous' kidney disease battle
Locorriere recorded more than 18 albums during a career spanning nearly six decades,
The frontman of US rockband Dr Hook, Dennis Locorriere, has died at the age of 76 following a "long and courageous battle" with kidney disease.
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The musician sang vocals for the 1970s group alongside Ray Sawyer, who passed away in 2019.
The band, known as Dr Hook & The Medicine Show until 1975, was best known for hits such as When You’re In Love With A Beautiful Woman, Sharing The Night Together and Sylvia’s Mother.
A statement released by Locorriere’s management confirmed the news on Sunday, describing him as "deeply cherished".
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The statement read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dennis Locorriere, who, after a long and courageous battle with kidney disease, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on May 16 2026.
"Dennis faced his illness with remarkable strength, dignity, and resilience throughout, and remained deeply cherished by all who knew him.
"He will be remembered for his warmth, love, and the lasting impact he had on those around him.
"We would like to thank everyone who supported Dennis during his journey and ask for privacy for his loved ones as they grieve this profound loss."
Born in Union City, New Jersey, Locorriere lived in the UK for 24 years before his death.
He founded the group, which debuted in 1971, with Sawyer, Billy Francis and George Cummings, before he went on to forge a solo career.
In 2014, the band reached number 11 on the top 40 chart Timeless, a 40-track collection of chart hits, love songs and lesser-known gems from their extensive repertoire, more than 40 years on from their debut and seven years since their last top 20 album.
During a career spanning nearly six decades, Locorriere recorded more than 18 albums.