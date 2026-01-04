Friends and fans have shared messages of support following the announcement of her cancer diagnosis on Instagram

Strictly's Dr Punam Krishan, 42, reveals breast cancer diagnosis. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant and TV doctor Punam Krishan has said that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Krishan, 42, said she had been diagnosed five months ago, and that despite being a doctor for almost two decades "absolutely nothing prepares you for being on the receiving end yourself". She said in a post on Instagram: "I've kept this private while going through treatment, trying to protect my energy and most of all - my children. "My husband, my family and a small circle of friends have carried me through in ways I'll never forget. When something like this happens, you realise very quickly what - and who - truly matters. "I've now completed treatment and I'm healing, grateful, relieved, still shaken, all of those things can exist at once."