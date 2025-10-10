Drake’s lawsuit against rapper Kendrick Lamar over his infamous diss track Not Like Us has been thrown out by a judge.

But in a final twist, the judge sensationally threw out the lawsuit.

The Canadian artist sued Universal Music Group (UMG) - which releases both artists' music, without mentioning Kendrick by name.

Five-time Grammy winner Kendrick’s 2024 diss track 'Not Like Us' was described as "the metaphorical killing blow", with Drake and his lawyers claiming it was defamatory for branding the Nokia rapper a paedophile.

The bitter rivalry saw nine battle tracks released back and forth between the two artists, descending into "vicious, personal" insults about shoe sizes, fashion sense, cuckolding and other sensitive topics.

The hip hop heavyweights have been locked in a heated feud following what has been dubbed "the most infamous rap battle in the genre's history".

It alleged that the label intentionally published and promoted the track despite being aware of its false and defamatory allegations against Drake.

Throwing out the case, Jeannette A Vargas said a reasonable listener would not believe Kendrick was stating objective facts about Drake.

She said: "Although the accusation that Plaintiff is a paedophile is certainly a serious one, the broader context of a heated rap battle, with incendiary language and offensive accusations hurled by both participants, would not incline the reasonable listener to believe that 'Not Like Us' imparts verifiable facts about Plaintiff."

But she added that Not Like Us was "replete with profanity, trash-talking, threats of violence, and figurative and hyperbolic language, all of which are indicia of opinion".

A reasonable listener "would conclude that Lamar is rapping hyperbolic vituperations", she said.

UMG had denied Drake’s allegations, branding the lawsuit "an affront to all artists and their creative expression" which "never should have seen the light of day".

In March, UMG filed to have the lawsuit thrown out. It argued Drake “lost a rap battle that he provoked and in which he willingly participated”.

“Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds,” it said in a statement.

“Plaintiff’s complaint is utterly without merit and should be dismissed with prejudice.”

A spokesperson for Drake said in a statement: “We intend to appeal today’s ruling, and we look forward to the court of appeals reviewing it.”