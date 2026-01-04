Damage shows swathes of charred land and smoke billowing from military facilities after a US bombing raid allegedly killed 40 people, including civilians

Damage to the Fuerte Tiuna military base follwoing US strikes. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Dramatic images have revealed the scale of the destruction resulting from the US’ strikes on Venezuela in its operation to capture the country's president on Saturday.

Smoke seen billowing from Fuerte Tiuna. Picture: Getty

An anonymous Venezuelan official claimed last night that at least 40 people killed in the strikes, including civilians, according to the New York Times. Low-flying aircraft, loud explosions and columns of smoke were seen and heard during the early hours of Saturday morning, with several locations targeted across the capital. At least two explosions were heard at an airport in the town of Higuerote. Footage showed a surface-to-air missile system by a damaged plane and airport building. The southern part of the city was left without power, as locals from several neighbourhoods poured into the streets amid the chaotic scenes.

Fuerte Tiuna Military Complex seen before bombs were dropped. Picture: Getty

US President Donald Trump praised his military operation and said he watched the events unfolding "like I was watching a television show". He said it was an "amazing job" and "extremely complex" manoeuvre, which he watched from Mar-a-Lago. Maduro was in a "highly guarded fortress" when he was captured, Mr Trump told Fox News. Mr Trump has also warned that the US is prepared to stage a second, "much larger" attack if needed. A second attack was originally planned but the first attack turned out to be sufficient for now, Mr Trump said in a press conference on Saturday.

Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, on fire following the strikes. Picture: Getty