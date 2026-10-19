Dramatic moment huge drone lifts wounded Ukrainian soldier from minefield in ‘world-first’ battlefield rescue
Footage shows the injured infantryman being flown to safety beneath a huge drone after landmines and Russian drones made a ground rescue impossible, according to Ukraine’s military.
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Ukraine has released extraordinary footage of a wounded soldier being lifted from the battlefield by a drone in what its military says is the world’s first rescue of its kind.
The infantryman, from the 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade, had been injured at his position but could not be reached by ground because of landmines and intense Russian drone activity.
With the usual evacuation options ruled out, Ukrainian troops turned to a heavy six-rotor drone originally designed to carry out bombing missions, adapting it to lift their injured comrade to safety.
The footage, released on Monday, shows the soldier securing himself beneath the aircraft before being carried through the air over terrain which has been blurred in the video. He is then carefully lowered to the ground, where he is greeted with the words: “Welcome back to the ground!”
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Specialists from the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade helped prepare the operation, while an operator from the wounded soldier’s own brigade piloted the aircraft.
“Due to intense enemy drone activity and the presence of landmines, evacuation using conventional unmanned ground vehicles was impossible,” the 92nd Brigade said.
“At that point, the specialists in our unit took it upon themselves to attempt something that had never been done before: evacuating a serviceman using an aerial drone.”
The aircraft was supplied by Ukrainian manufacturer Gurzuf Defence. Before attempting the rescue, troops worked with the company to ensure it could carry a person without tipping over or swinging excessively, conducting tests and planning the flight alongside other units.
The soldier is now undergoing treatment and rehabilitation, with Ukraine’s military saying his life is no longer in danger. The date and location of the rescue have not been disclosed.
A programmer and squad leader involved in the operation, identified by his callsign Napalm, described the wounded man as a “hero” for agreeing to be carried out by the aircraft after seeing and hearing the machine sent to rescue him.
The mission shows how troops are adapting unmanned aircraft to save lives on a battlefield where drones also pose a constant threat to anyone trying to reach the wounded.
In a separate statement, Ukraine’s Ground Forces said its drone units were conducting operations “that were recently considered science fiction”.