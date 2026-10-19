By EJ Ward

Footage shows the injured infantryman being flown to safety beneath a huge drone after landmines and Russian drones made a ground rescue impossible, according to Ukraine’s military.

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Ukraine has released extraordinary footage of a wounded soldier being lifted from the battlefield by a drone in what its military says is the world’s first rescue of its kind. The infantryman, from the 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade, had been injured at his position but could not be reached by ground because of landmines and intense Russian drone activity. With the usual evacuation options ruled out, Ukrainian troops turned to a heavy six-rotor drone originally designed to carry out bombing missions, adapting it to lift their injured comrade to safety. The footage, released on Monday, shows the soldier securing himself beneath the aircraft before being carried through the air over terrain which has been blurred in the video. He is then carefully lowered to the ground, where he is greeted with the words: “Welcome back to the ground!” Read more: Ukraine defies Trump with major 1,000-drone attack on Russia Read more: Britain’s lights could go out: MI5 warns of growing threat to power grids, water supplies and financial systems

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Specialists from the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade helped prepare the operation, while an operator from the wounded soldier’s own brigade piloted the aircraft. “Due to intense enemy drone activity and the presence of landmines, evacuation using conventional unmanned ground vehicles was impossible,” the 92nd Brigade said. “At that point, the specialists in our unit took it upon themselves to attempt something that had never been done before: evacuating a serviceman using an aerial drone.”

Dramatic moment drone lifts wounded Ukrainian soldier from minefield in ‘world-first’ battlefield rescue. Picture: Ukraine MoD