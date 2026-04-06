Covert mission celebrated by Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, but casts doubt on presidential claim of US airspace control

Wreckage of a downed U.S. aircraft found In Iran. Picture: Getty

By LBC Staff

The rescue of two US airmen who were shot down while flying a F-15 fighter plane over Iran on Friday has been hailed as a “bold” mission by Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu.

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The F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft was shot down over enemy territory, forcing the pilot and a weapons systems officer (WSO) to eject. The pilot was quickly rescued, but the second airman could not be located. Iran offered a bounty of £50,000 ($66,100) for him to be captured alive, with videos on social media appearing to show armed civilians searching for him. Read more: Race to rescue US pilot from downed fighter jet as Tehran promises 'precious prize' for capture Read more: US crew member 'rescued' after fighter jet shot down over Iran - with mission ongoing to find the other

An Iranian bounty was reportedly put out for the capture of the airman. Picture: Getty

He was reportedly forced to scale a remote mountain region whilst suffering from a sprained ankle, climbing up the nearest peak to evade locals. At one stage, the airman scaled a 7,000ft mountain ridge, hiding from the enemy in a crevice and carrying only a handgun. This prompted a massive rescue mission, with a ‘deception campaign’ spreading rumours that the US army had already located the missing officer. Dozens of special forces, alongside US warplanes and helicopters, along with the CIA, were involved in the plan. Following this, Israel fired at 120 targets and opened fire across Iran in a bombing campaign, clearing the way for the rescue mission.

An image seemingly showing an ejected seat among the alleged wreckage was shared by a local news agency. Picture: Getty