How the dramatic rescue of US airman unfolded in remote part of Iran
Covert mission celebrated by Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, but casts doubt on presidential claim of US airspace control
The rescue of two US airmen who were shot down while flying a F-15 fighter plane over Iran on Friday has been hailed as a “bold” mission by Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu.
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The F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft was shot down over enemy territory, forcing the pilot and a weapons systems officer (WSO) to eject.
The pilot was quickly rescued, but the second airman could not be located.
Iran offered a bounty of £50,000 ($66,100) for him to be captured alive, with videos on social media appearing to show armed civilians searching for him.
Read more: Race to rescue US pilot from downed fighter jet as Tehran promises 'precious prize' for capture
Read more: US crew member 'rescued' after fighter jet shot down over Iran - with mission ongoing to find the other
He was reportedly forced to scale a remote mountain region whilst suffering from a sprained ankle, climbing up the nearest peak to evade locals.
At one stage, the airman scaled a 7,000ft mountain ridge, hiding from the enemy in a crevice and carrying only a handgun.
This prompted a massive rescue mission, with a ‘deception campaign’ spreading rumours that the US army had already located the missing officer.
Dozens of special forces, alongside US warplanes and helicopters, along with the CIA, were involved in the plan.
Following this, Israel fired at 120 targets and opened fire across Iran in a bombing campaign, clearing the way for the rescue mission.
All US flight crew are equipped with a beacon that can transmit their location to central command, in addition to a communication device.
MQ-9 Reaper drones struck Iranian military-aged males thought to pose a threat within 3km of the airman.
On Saturday night, Navy Seals landed close to the airman on an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter.
After benign identified, the US serviceman was airlifted out, with the rescue being celebrated as an “amazing show of bravery” on Trump’s social media.
Netanyahu also wrote, “I am deeply proud that our cooperation on an off the battlefield is unprecedented, and that Israel could contribute to saving a brave American warrior.”
The rescue has cast doubt on the president’s claim that the US has “total control” over Iranian airspace.
The incident marked the first in which a US fighter jet was shot down by enemy fire in more than 20 years.
At least 13 US military personnel have died since the start of the war, with 300 injured.