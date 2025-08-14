Premier League viewers will get a closer look at players than ever before when the 2025/26 season kicks off this weekend, with a host of innovative broadcast features being brought in.

Dressing-room cameras are set to feature in some games for the first time, while those who have been substituted off might also be interviewed.

As part of the new Premier League deal with Sky, more than 200 games will be broadcast live this season.

More than 50 games will also be shown on TNT Sports as part of a deal that runs to 2029.

Highlights will be shown on the BBC’s Match of the Day, which is back with a new line-up this campaign after the departure of Gary Lineker.

