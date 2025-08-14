Dressing room cam, half-time interviews, and Multiview: What changes are coming in for Premier League on TV
Premier League viewers will get a closer look at players than ever before when the 2025/26 season kicks off this weekend, with a host of innovative broadcast features being brought in.
Dressing-room cameras are set to feature in some games for the first time, while those who have been substituted off might also be interviewed.
As part of the new Premier League deal with Sky, more than 200 games will be broadcast live this season.
More than 50 games will also be shown on TNT Sports as part of a deal that runs to 2029.
Highlights will be shown on the BBC’s Match of the Day, which is back with a new line-up this campaign after the departure of Gary Lineker.
Here is what fans can look forward to watching on TV for the first time, according to the Sun.
- Dressing-room cameras: To a maximum of two home games per club, cameras will show scenes from dressing rooms, but these will not disclose team talks,
- Half time player interviews: These might not happen in every match,
- Cameramen allowed to enter field during celebrations,
- Every Sunday match at 2pm will be shown on Sky: These will be all of the displaced matches from when there has been international or European fixtures,
- Sky will also launch its Multiview screen - which will allow fans to keep an eye on all the games being played, simultaneously,
- Fans will also have access to instant vertical highlights in the Sky Sports app
Who is playing in Premier League match week one?
The opening weekend of fixtures are.
- Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth: 8pm, Friday, August 15 - Live on Sky Sports,
- Aston Villa v Newcastle United: 12.30pm, Saturday, August 16 - Live on TNT Sports,
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham: 3pm, Saturday, August 16
- Sunderland v West Ham United: 3pm, Saturday, August 16,
- Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley: 3pm, Saturday, August 16,
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City: 5.30pm, Saturday, August 16 - Live on Sky Sports,
- Chelsea v Crystal Palace: 2pm, Sunday, August 17 - Live on Sky Sports,
- Nottingham Forest v Brentford: 2pm, Sunday, August 17 - Live on Sky Sports,
- Manchester United v Arsenal: 4.30pm, Sunday, August 17 - Live on Sky Sports,
- Leeds United v Everton: 8pm, Monday, August 18 - Live on Sky Sports