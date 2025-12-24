Drew Barrymore has revealed she would be willing to date again, but the lucky person must be willing to fit into her active schedule.

The 50-year-old actress, best known for rom-coms Never Been Kissed and 50 First Dates, as well as Charlie's Angels and Donnie Darko, has been married three times but is currently single.

Barrymore has two teenage daughters with her ex-husband Will Kopelman, and the pair are said to be on good terms,

A friend of Barrymore's told Star magazine: “She doesn’t want to be single forever but she has extremely high standards.

"Eating clean, getting enough sleep and managing stress are the things she focuses on."

The friend added that Barrymore would only consider dating someone if they were willing to adopt those habits, as well as keeping up with her schedule.

The former child star, whose big break came in E.T. in the 1980s, is known to be a vegan and has quit drinking.

She said in 2003 that she was attracted to women as well as men, but has only had male partners. "A woman and a woman together are beautiful, just as a man and a woman together are beautiful," she has said.

The Star interview comes after a 2020 story in People, where she said she would not remarry - even though this does not rule out dating again.

"I am a hopeless romantic, and everybody on this planet needs love in some form," she said five years ago.

Here is her history.