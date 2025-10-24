The man rapped on a video about how he intended to avoid getting caught

He said his older son had just “popped to the shop” when he was chased killed in the “most brutal way”. Picture: Met Police

By Alice Padgett

A drill rapper has been jailed for life after fatally stabbing a gang rival whose younger brother was killed four years later.

Lekan Akinsoji and accomplice Sundjata Keita, both 27, were found guilty of murder eight years after 21-year-old Ahmed Deen-Jah was killed. Mr Deen-Jah was chased into an off licence and stabbed near Custom House station in east London on the afternoon of April 2 2017. Just ten days before the ride-out killing, Akinsoji rapped on a video entitled Armed And Ready how he intended to avoid getting caught, saying: "No face, no case, no evvy (evidence).". A year after the murder, Akinsoji was armed with a shotgun and wore a clown mask on another ride-out in a stolen car in Leytonstone, east London. Read More: Manhunt as Epping hotel migrant who assaulted girl, 14, 'on the run' after being 'accidentally freed from jail'

Ahmed Deen-Jah was stabbed in 2017. Picture: Met Police

He was arrested after a police chase and sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and having a gun. On Friday, Mr Deen-Jah's family attended Akinsoji and Keita's Old Bailey sentencing and described how they were also grieving for his younger brother Junior, who was killed in 2021. Their father Abubakar Jah said he came to live in the UK from Sierra Leone in 1995 hoping for a better life only for those dreams to be shattered when his older son was murdered. He said: "Four years after this, having had no justice in Ahmed's case, my younger son Junior was also murdered in April 2021, again this was in close proximity to where Ahmed was murdered." He said his older son had just "popped to the shop" when he was chased killed in the "most brutal way". Two defendants were guilty over Junior's killing but at the time Mr Jah said he was not sure if he would get justice for his other son. Mr Jah added: "Losing both of my sons has caused the most unbearable hurt and pain to me and my family. It is unexplainable." Mother Hawa Deen Conteh said the family had been altered forever by the "senseless act of violence" that led to Mr Deen-Jah's death. Having sat through two murder trials, she said the grief was "indescribable". She said: "In seeking justice, we pray the court recognises the depth of our loss and the enduring and devastating impact this tragedy has had on our family. "We hope no other family has to experience the heartache and suffering that we have endured." Judge Anthony Leonard KC jailed the defendants for life with a minimum term of 28 years for Akinsoji and 22 years for Keita.

Mr Deen-Jah’s family attended Akinsoji and Keita’s Old Bailey sentencing and described how they were also grieving for his younger brother Junior. Picture: Alamy