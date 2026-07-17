Drill rapper jailed for life for murdering YouTuber at snake video shoot
Heather went on to rap about the murder with the lyrics: ‘OL got wet and he’s dead (wet, wet, wet, wet),” jurors were told
A gangster rapper who murdered a social media star who had disrupted a music video shoot featuring snakes and a Komodo dragon has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years.
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Drill rapper Ellis Heather was found guilty of killing Stephen Morrisson, known as Zero Ls – who had regularly posted content on Snapchat and YouTube before he was fatally stabbed in Epping, Essex, six years ago.
On June 23 2020, Mr Morrisson stumbled into a music video shoot organised by Heather and fellow drill rapper Yonas Girma.
He irritated the filming crew, hit his head on a tree and appeared to drive at them, forcing them to jump out of the way, before being fatally stabbed in the chest.
Afterwards, Heather partied with friends and laughed as they listened to music by the victim’s brother, who has enjoyed success in the UK singles and R&B charts.
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The victim, 30, had been known for his appearances on his rapper brother Morrisson’s music videos making the sign of a zero and L, standing for zero losses.
Heather went on to rap about the murder with the lyrics: ‘OL got wet and he’s dead (wet, wet, wet, wet),” jurors were told.
Heather, 26, known as Rackz, from Slough, Berkshire, and Mr Girma, 29, known as Yosh, from Feltham, north London, had denied being involved in the fatal stabbing.
A jury at the Old Bailey previously found Heather guilty of murder and cleared Mr Girma of wrongdoing.
At the same court on Friday, Judge Nigel Lickley KC jailed Heather for life with a minimum term of 28 years, court officials said.
In a statement read by Stephen Morrisson’s mother, Lorraine, on behalf of her family, she said: “Steve was a son, a brother, a dad and an uncle. Every day we try to keep his memory alive so that his young son, nieces and nephews never forget him, because memories are all we now have left."
The trial heard Heather and Mr Girma had been involved in “carefully planned” arrangements for filming a music video.
A videographer, technical assistants, models and extras were assembled as well as live reptiles to be used as “props” in the video.
The group of men and women had converged on two filming locations in Essex, including the Wake Valley car park, where their paths crossed with Mr Morrisson in a Vauxhall Corsa.
At 7.34pm, one of the women in the filming group was pictured posing with a large snake draped around her neck.
Minutes later, Mr Morrisson was fatally stabbed and the defendants left the area.
Days after his death, a woman who had been on the video shoot called 999 to report she had heard Heather was responsible.
In May 2024, she provided a detailed account saying Mr Morrisson had appeared “weird” and “very loud”, at one point banging his head on a large tree, she said.
He went on to “drive at” members of the group, forcing them to jump back with the defendants – who she knew as Yosh and Rackz – at the front.
The witness, who had a brief relationship with Heather, recalled Mr Morrisson appeared to be drunk and had done a “couple of circles” of a tree before driving towards them.
She said the victim appeared as if he was going to run them over or “scare them” but braked hard and fast.
The defendants were said to be “confused” and “angry” about what happened.
Heather swung his arm towards Mr Morrisson, although the witness did not see a knife, the court heard.
As he drove away, bare-chested Mr Morrisson had blood dripping down his neck, the jury was told.
The woman later travelled with Heather to a rural area where it was alleged he disposed of the murder weapon and then threw a blood-stained cloth from the car.
Going at speeds of up to 70mph, he became ill, told her to take the wheel and was sick out of the window, she said.
Asked why he was feeling ill, he told the woman “this is my first M”, said to be slang for murder.
Detective Chief Inspector Greg Wood, senior investigating officer, said: “Today’s sentence marks the conclusion of a long and difficult journey towards justice for Stephen and his family.
“For more than six years, his loved ones have lived with the unimaginable pain of losing Stephen while patiently waiting for those responsible to be held accountable.
“They have shown tremendous strength throughout this investigation and court process, and I hope today’s outcome provides them with some measure of peace and reassurance that justice has been done.”
Samantha Woolley, specialist prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The fatal attack on Stephen Morrisson highlights the profound impact on families and communities that violence has and the unimaginable trauma it causes.
“The dignity of the family has been humbling, and my thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.
“I hope that today’s sentencing outcome will help to bring some peace to those that loved Stephen.”