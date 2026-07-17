Heather went on to rap about the murder with the lyrics: ‘OL got wet and he’s dead (wet, wet, wet, wet),” jurors were told

Drill rapper Ellis Heather has been jailed for life after being found guilty of killing Stephen Morrisson. Picture: Essex Police

By Georgia Rowe

A gangster rapper who murdered a social media star who had disrupted a music video shoot featuring snakes and a Komodo dragon has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Drill rapper Ellis Heather was found guilty of killing Stephen Morrisson, known as Zero Ls – who had regularly posted content on Snapchat and YouTube before he was fatally stabbed in Epping, Essex, six years ago. On June 23 2020, Mr Morrisson stumbled into a music video shoot organised by Heather and fellow drill rapper Yonas Girma. He irritated the filming crew, hit his head on a tree and appeared to drive at them, forcing them to jump out of the way, before being fatally stabbed in the chest. Afterwards, Heather partied with friends and laughed as they listened to music by the victim’s brother, who has enjoyed success in the UK singles and R&B charts. Read more: Fraudsters swindled £11.5 million from victims in scheme targeting retired people Read more: Man convicted of killing British tourist with one punch ordered to be extradited back to Greece

Heather fatally stabbed Stephen Morrisson in Epping, Essex, six years ago. Picture: Essex Police

The victim, 30, had been known for his appearances on his rapper brother Morrisson’s music videos making the sign of a zero and L, standing for zero losses. Heather went on to rap about the murder with the lyrics: ‘OL got wet and he’s dead (wet, wet, wet, wet),” jurors were told. Heather, 26, known as Rackz, from Slough, Berkshire, and Mr Girma, 29, known as Yosh, from Feltham, north London, had denied being involved in the fatal stabbing. A jury at the Old Bailey previously found Heather guilty of murder and cleared Mr Girma of wrongdoing. At the same court on Friday, Judge Nigel Lickley KC jailed Heather for life with a minimum term of 28 years, court officials said.

As part of the filming, Heather, 25, previously of Taplow, Maidenhead, was on camera wearing a stab vest and handling exotic animals. Picture: Essex Police

In a statement read by Stephen Morrisson’s mother, Lorraine, on behalf of her family, she said: “Steve was a son, a brother, a dad and an uncle. Every day we try to keep his memory alive so that his young son, nieces and nephews never forget him, because memories are all we now have left." The trial heard Heather and Mr Girma had been involved in “carefully planned” arrangements for filming a music video. A videographer, technical assistants, models and extras were assembled as well as live reptiles to be used as “props” in the video. The group of men and women had converged on two filming locations in Essex, including the Wake Valley car park, where their paths crossed with Mr Morrisson in a Vauxhall Corsa. At 7.34pm, one of the women in the filming group was pictured posing with a large snake draped around her neck. Minutes later, Mr Morrisson was fatally stabbed and the defendants left the area.

A jury at the Old Bailey previously found Heather guilty of murder. Picture: Alamy

Days after his death, a woman who had been on the video shoot called 999 to report she had heard Heather was responsible. In May 2024, she provided a detailed account saying Mr Morrisson had appeared “weird” and “very loud”, at one point banging his head on a large tree, she said. He went on to “drive at” members of the group, forcing them to jump back with the defendants – who she knew as Yosh and Rackz – at the front. The witness, who had a brief relationship with Heather, recalled Mr Morrisson appeared to be drunk and had done a “couple of circles” of a tree before driving towards them. She said the victim appeared as if he was going to run them over or “scare them” but braked hard and fast. The defendants were said to be “confused” and “angry” about what happened. Heather swung his arm towards Mr Morrisson, although the witness did not see a knife, the court heard.

A videographer, technical assistants, models and extras were assembled as well as live reptiles to be used as “props” in the video. Picture: Alamy