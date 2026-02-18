Daniel Boakye is on the run after escaping from hospital and again from police custody 48 hours later

Boakye can be seen mocking police on his social media. Picture: Instagram

By Alex Storey

A "dangerous" drill rapper on the run after escaping custody twice in a week has mocked police and the Government in a new music video.

Daniel Boakye, 21, has since uploaded a video to his Instagram account which shows him freestyle rapping with the caption: "I'm free." Appearing to film the clip from a studio, he then brags: "I just broke out of jail like Modie" and "f*** the government, fam they’re phoneys," next to picture of Sir Keir Starmer. The Modie line is in reference to a character in Top Boy, a Netflix crime drama featuring rapper Dave. Read more: Six taken to hospital after two double-decker buses crash during rush hour in London Read more: Woman who used cleaning company to traffic Brazilian people into a life of modern slavery in the UK jailed

Police are hunting Boakye, 21, after second successful escape attempt in just one week. Picture: Met Police

Boakye first escaped from West Middlesex University Hospital in Lewisham last Tuesday, before making a second successful escape attempt from police detention just 48 hours later. The inmate was recaptured at a house in south-east London the following day, before he was then found to have escaped from Metropolitan Police custody on Sunday. The force is now hunting for the HMP Feltham inmate, who remains at large. Boakye was jailed following a string of knifepoint robberies, with his current whereabouts unknown following the break, The Sun first reported. A Met Police spokeswoman said: “We are searching for a 21-year-old man who absconded from Lewisham Hospital at around 15:05hrs on Sunday, 15 February.

Boakye could be seen holding what appears to be a joint. Picture: Instagram

“Daniel Boakye was in police custody at the hospital receiving medical treatment when he fled. "Officers gave chase but could not detain Boakye before he left the building. He is 21 years old, black, of medium height and slim build. He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark Nike jacket when he absconded. "We are currently reviewing this incident to fully understand the events which unfolded. The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards is aware." Government sources told the newspaper last week that his deportation is still being "actively pursued." Following his arrest on Wednesday, police also held two women aged 20 and 51, as well as a 17-year-old girl and a 30-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Boakye was jailed following a string of knifepoint robberies, with his current whereabouts unknown following the break. Picture: Met Police