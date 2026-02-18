'Dangerous' drill rapper on the run mocks police following second successful escape in a week
Daniel Boakye is on the run after escaping from hospital and again from police custody 48 hours later
A "dangerous" drill rapper on the run after escaping custody twice in a week has mocked police and the Government in a new music video.
Daniel Boakye, 21, has since uploaded a video to his Instagram account which shows him freestyle rapping with the caption: "I'm free."
Appearing to film the clip from a studio, he then brags: "I just broke out of jail like Modie" and "f*** the government, fam they’re phoneys," next to picture of Sir Keir Starmer.
The Modie line is in reference to a character in Top Boy, a Netflix crime drama featuring rapper Dave.
Boakye first escaped from West Middlesex University Hospital in Lewisham last Tuesday, before making a second successful escape attempt from police detention just 48 hours later.
The inmate was recaptured at a house in south-east London the following day, before he was then found to have escaped from Metropolitan Police custody on Sunday.
The force is now hunting for the HMP Feltham inmate, who remains at large.
Boakye was jailed following a string of knifepoint robberies, with his current whereabouts unknown following the break, The Sun first reported.
A Met Police spokeswoman said: “We are searching for a 21-year-old man who absconded from Lewisham Hospital at around 15:05hrs on Sunday, 15 February.
“Daniel Boakye was in police custody at the hospital receiving medical treatment when he fled.
"Officers gave chase but could not detain Boakye before he left the building. He is 21 years old, black, of medium height and slim build. He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark Nike jacket when he absconded.
"We are currently reviewing this incident to fully understand the events which unfolded. The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards is aware."
Government sources told the newspaper last week that his deportation is still being "actively pursued."
Following his arrest on Wednesday, police also held two women aged 20 and 51, as well as a 17-year-old girl and a 30-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Boakye, of Enfield, north London, was sentenced to six years and five months in July 2023 over a spate of terrifying knife robberies in the capital that he and three accomplices carried out.
He was one of four then-teenagers jailed in 2023 after stealing £115,000 worth of cryptocurrency in knifepoint robberies across the capital.
He is also understood to have links to London gang OFB – Original Farm Boys – based on the Broadwater Farm estate in Tottenham.
The latest manhunt comes after several high-profile mistakes by the Prison Service in recent years. Epping hotel migrant Hadush Kebatu was mistakenly freed in Essex last year.