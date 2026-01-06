The move has been met with criticism by pub landlords who say reducing the limit won't reduce risk on the roads

New proposals set out by the Government could see the drink drive limit lowered. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Drivers in England and Wales could be limited to just one pint under new plans to tighten the drink-drive limit.

The current threshold of 35mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath may be cut to 22mcg, in what would be the first change to the law since 1967. Ministers are set to announce the changes later this week under new road safety plans which aim to reduce deaths and serious injuries on Britain's roads by 65 per cent by 2035, and by 70 per cent for children under 16. The drink-drive limit of 35mcg is the highest in Europe alongside Malta, but the change would bring England and Wales in line with Scotland. The proposals may also require some convicted drink-drivers to have alcolocks fitted to their vehicles, as well as new powers to suspend driving licences for people suspected of drink or drug-driving offences. Read More: Drivers over 70 to undergo eye tests every three years under plans to improve road safety Read More: More than 1,500 drivers caught repeatedly ignoring red traffic lights

How quickly someone goes over the drink-drive limit depends on age, metabolism and whether they have eaten. Picture: Alamy

How quickly someone goes over the limit depends on age, metabolism and whether they have eaten. Karen Tyrell, chief executive of charity Drinkaware, said the proportion of drink-driving collisions which cause fatalities has nearly doubled since 2015, meaning it is "vital that this change is coupled with strong enforcement". Christopher Snowdon, from the think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, said the lower limit would have little impact while potentially hammering pubs. Mr Snowdon told Sun Online "After the limit was cut in Scotland in 2014, there was no reduction in road accidents. It is easy to see why. "Drink-driving accidents typically involve people who are well over the limit who will only be deterred by proper enforcement of the law, not by tinkering with the existing limit. "Once again, the Government is persecuting the sensible majority and pursuing its vendetta against the pub trade. Can’t it find something worthwhile to do?"

As part of the Government's plans, learner drivers could also face a six-month waiting period before being able to take their practical tests. Drivers under the age of 25 represent 6% of licence holders but were involved in 24% of fatal and serious crashes in 2024, according to Government figures. Ministers believe minimum learning periods could help to reduce such collisions by up to 32%, based on evidence from other countries. Currently, someone can start learning to drive from the age of 17 with lessons on the road. They can book a practical test as soon as they have passed a theory exam, although there is still a lengthy backlog following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Learners, the majority of whom are in their late teens and early 20s, could have to wait six months between their theory test and practical driving test as part of the plans. Picture: Getty