Noah Campbell, 13, was killed after driver Jamie Fountain collided with him and two other boys.

Noah Campbell died in the crash between a car, a bike and a scooter on Greenfield Road. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

A drink and drug driver has admitted killing a child and seriously injuring two others in a crash, police said.

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Jamie Fountain, 24, was driving a blue BMW 318D along Greenfield Road near Flitwick, Bedfordshire, when he collided with three teenage boys, two of whom were riding a bicycle while the third was on a scooter. The car briefly slowed before continuing towards Flitwick in the incident at around 11.40pm on April 3, Bedfordshire Police said. Emergency services were called to the scene, but 13-year-old Noah Campbell was pronounced dead a short time later. The two other boys were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Read more: Drill rapper jailed for life for murdering YouTuber at snake video shoot Read more: Bedford train crash driver died from 'traumatic injuries to brainstem and chest'

Noah's family have said "Noah's death has left a hole in our lives that will remain forever". Picture: PA

Fountain’s damaged car was found deserted in a nearby street shortly afterwards. Police then found Fountain and arrested him. At Northampton Crown Court on Friday, Fountain, of Fir Tree Close, Flitwick, pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by careless driving whilst over the legal limit for alcohol and one count of causing death by careless driving while over the legal limit for drugs, officers said. Fountain, a groundworker, also admitted two counts of causing serious injury by careless driving in relation to the two other boys. Noah’s family previously paid tribute to him, saying he was a “fun, bright, handsome, athletic and incredibly well-liked boy”. “Above all else, he cherished spending time with his friends and family; they were the heart of his world,” his family said. They added: “We are utterly devastated; Noah’s death has left a hole in our lives that will remain forever.”