Nine out of 10 people in the UK say they are actively trying to moderate their alcohol consumption. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

As Brits rethink their drinking habits, some people are turning to cocktails over the classic cold pint.

There's nothing quite like the bond between Brits and a pub garden – sunshine and a cold pint have long gone hand in hand. But times are changing. Nine out of 10 people in the UK say they are actively trying to moderate their alcohol consumption, according to polling from Drinkaware. At the same time, premium spirits are on the rise in pubs and bars, with research from Vypr showing a jump in consumption from 31% in 2023 to 43% in 2024. This is no coincidence, says the Scottish Whisky Association. They say drinkers are recognising that by choosing spirits, they have more control over their alcohol intake and have a better, more measured night out.

Cocktails can be a good way to cut back without abstaining completely. Picture: Alamy

“Drinks containing spirits - like a Scotch highball – often contain less alcohol and fewer calories than other go-to alcoholic drinks,” says Graeme Littlejohn, the SWA’s Director of Strategy. “If you choose to drink alcohol, then a worldclass, innovative cocktail or long drink with a mixer could be a great option – and unit for unit adds more value to pubs, bars and restaurants.” But for some people, drinking a pint comes down to the price. Ivana Domozetska is a 20-year-old from Essex. She told LBC that cocktails are a “treat.” “If I'm going to the pub with my friends I’ll get a pint because its cheaper. A cocktail is a rare occasion for when I’m doing something nice,” she said.

Ivana Domozetska said she only drinks cocktails on special occasions. Picture: Ivana Domozetska