A driver caught with £4m-worth of cocaine in the back of his van has been jailed for nine years.

Stephen Phillips, 56, was driving up the M6 with the high-value drugs when he was stopped by Cheshire Police traffic officers on October 16 2025.

The officers searched the back of his van, finding three cardboard boxes within. Inside two of the boxes, the officers discovered blocks of what they suspected to be Class A drugs.

Phillips, who it is believed had been driving to his home county at the time of the stop, was subsequently arrested and taken into custody at a Merseyside police station.

Officers from Merseyside Organised Crime Partnership (OCP) – a joint National Crime Agency and Merseyside Police team dedicated to tackling serious and organised crime in the county – led the investigation.

