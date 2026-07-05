An woman in her 70s was declared dead at the scene, and a teenage girl who was a passenger in the Vauxhall suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

Det Ch Insp Phil Walker, of the major crime investigation team, said: "My thoughts continue to be with the victim's family and all that knew her". Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

A fatal crash between two cars is now being treated as murder, according to police in Wiltshire.

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The collision, which took place on Tuesday 30 June involving two cars, killed one of the elderly drivers. The incidentinvolved an orange Peugeot 107 and a black Vauxhall Astra on the B4696 near Royal Wootton Bassett in Wiltshire. The 43-year-old driver of the Vauxhall was taken to hospital for treatment following the crash. The other driver, a woman in her 70s, was declared dead at the scene, and a teenage girl who was a passenger in the Vauxhall suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital. Read more: Thousands march through the capital in pride celebrations, as protesters warn against trans rights being 'taken away' Read more: Burnham ranked a 'more capable' potential Prime Minister than Farage and Badenoch, poll for LBC reveals

The collision happened on the B4696 between Brinkworth Road and Lydiard Plain near Royal Wotton Bassett in Wiltshire at about 18:05 BST on 30 June. Picture: Alamy