Driver arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal car crash
An woman in her 70s was declared dead at the scene, and a teenage girl who was a passenger in the Vauxhall suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.
A fatal crash between two cars is now being treated as murder, according to police in Wiltshire.
Listen to this article
The collision, which took place on Tuesday 30 June involving two cars, killed one of the elderly drivers.
The incidentinvolved an orange Peugeot 107 and a black Vauxhall Astra on the B4696 near Royal Wootton Bassett in Wiltshire.
The 43-year-old driver of the Vauxhall was taken to hospital for treatment following the crash.
The other driver, a woman in her 70s, was declared dead at the scene, and a teenage girl who was a passenger in the Vauxhall suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.
Read more: Thousands march through the capital in pride celebrations, as protesters warn against trans rights being 'taken away'
Read more: Burnham ranked a 'more capable' potential Prime Minister than Farage and Badenoch, poll for LBC reveals
The Peugeot was travelling northbound, while the Vauxhall was going southbound, when the crash happened in the early evening of Tuesday 30 June.
Wiltshire Police initially said the driver of the Vauxhall was originally arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving while unfit through drink or drugs, but has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
He has been taken into custody for questioning.
Wiltshire Police said it had made a mandatory referral to the watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to previous involvement with the suspect.
Det Ch Insp Phil Walker, of the major crime investigation team, said: "My thoughts continue to be with the victim's family and all that knew her.
"Her next of kin have been informed of this latest development in the investigation and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers."
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have relevant dash cam footage from the area, or from nearby Cricklade High Street, Purton High Street, and the surrounding areas, is asked to contact police.