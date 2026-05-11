Driver charged with attempted murder after car ploughs into pedestrians leaving one fighting for life
A police manhunt was launched after the driver abandoned the car and fled on foot
A man has been charged with five counts of attempted murder after a car hit a group of pedestrians in a town centre, leaving one man fighting for his life.
Listen to this article
The incident happened in Market Place, Arnold, at 1.12am on Saturday, following an earlier “altercation” in the town centre a short time earlier.
Multiple people were struck by the red Vauxhall Astra, leaving one man with life-threatening injuries and four others with less serious injuries.
A manhunt was launched after the driver abandoned the car and fled on foot.
Duane Anthony, 40, has been charged with five counts of attempted murder, aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified and driving without valid insurance.
Read More: Soham killer Ian Huntley 'cremated in secret with no mourners' after family rejects state-funded funeral
Read More: Missing man, 62, found dead in ditch with unexplained injuries
Anthony, of Marton Road, Chilwell, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.
Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As we share today’s news, our thoughts remain with those affected by this incident, in particular the man who sustained life-threatening injuries.
“The victims and their families have been updated on today’s charging decision, which we hope will provide some small degree of comfort at this difficult time.
“This was a shocking incident that will have been incredibly distressing for all those involved and anyone who witnessed it happen."
Burrow thanked the investigation team, who worked" around the clock" to secure the charges, and asked people not to speculate about the incident to avoid impeding the pursuit of justice.
At the time, local MP, Michael Payne, said that he had been in close contact with police on a “serious incident”.
Speaking on Sunday morning, the MP said: “I have sought reassurances from Nottinghamshire Police regarding ongoing community safety in and around Arnold, and I will continue to liaise closely with police colleagues throughout the weekend.
“I know this will be upsetting and worrying news for many of us who call Arnold home. I will endeavour to keep the local community informed and updated as the investigation and police work progresses.”