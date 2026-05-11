A police manhunt was launched after the driver abandoned the car and fled on foot

The scene in Market Place, Arnold, where a man has suffered life-threatening injuries after a car hit multiple pedestrians in the town centre. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A man has been charged with five counts of attempted murder after a car hit a group of pedestrians in a town centre, leaving one man fighting for his life.

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The incident happened in Market Place, Arnold, at 1.12am on Saturday, following an earlier “altercation” in the town centre a short time earlier. Multiple people were struck by the red Vauxhall Astra, leaving one man with life-threatening injuries and four others with less serious injuries. A manhunt was launched after the driver abandoned the car and fled on foot. Duane Anthony, 40, has been charged with five counts of attempted murder, aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified and driving without valid insurance. Read More: Soham killer Ian Huntley 'cremated in secret with no mourners' after family rejects state-funded funeral Read More: Missing man, 62, found dead in ditch with unexplained injuries

The car was abandoned at the scene following the incident, with the driver then fleeing on foot. Picture: Alamy

Anthony, of Marton Road, Chilwell, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning. Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As we share today’s news, our thoughts remain with those affected by this incident, in particular the man who sustained life-threatening injuries. “The victims and their families have been updated on today’s charging decision, which we hope will provide some small degree of comfort at this difficult time. “This was a shocking incident that will have been incredibly distressing for all those involved and anyone who witnessed it happen." Burrow thanked the investigation team, who worked" around the clock" to secure the charges, and asked people not to speculate about the incident to avoid impeding the pursuit of justice.