Aidan Chapman, 25, died from his injuries in hospital on New Year’s Eve

Scene on Shaftesbury Avenue in central London after a car was driven onto a pavement. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

A driver who left a “trail of carnage” in London’s West End on Christmas Day last year tried to hit a baby amid a series of drink-fuelled attacks, a court has heard.

Anthony Gilheaney, 30, had already reversed into a man in Archer Street and mowed down a couple walking back from Midnight Mass before he mounted the pavement in Great Windmill Street and nearly crashed into a passing family, an Old Bailey trial was told on Tuesday. Prosecutor Crispin Aylett KC, opening the trial, told jurors Gilheaney "deliberately drove across the street intending to kill someone" in the early hours of December 25, 2024. "Also in Great Windmill Street at that time was a man named Ayyaz Mahmood," Mr Aylett KC said. "Mr Mahmood was with several members of his family including two small children, one of whom was in a pram. "Mr Mahmood says that the driver stopped alongside him. The driver's window was down. Mr Mahmood said, 'Are you crazy?' Then, pointing at the pram, Mr Mahmood said, 'This is a little baby'. "The man was abusive towards Mr Mahmood and then he tried to reach out to hit the baby. Mr Mahmood thought that the man was mad."

Forensic investigators collect evidence at the scene on Shaftesbury Avenue. Picture: Alamy

This incident took place after Gilheaney allegedly hit a man in Archer Street and rammed into an Uber driver’s vehicle, before he noticed Miguel Waihrich and his partner Marcelo Basbus-Garcia walking hand in hand on Great Windmill Street. The couple had gone to Midnight Mass at St James’s Church, Piccadilly, the court heard. Jurors were shown CCTV of the moment Gilheaney allegedly drove towards the couple, hitting Mr Basbus-Garcia who was knocked to the ground. Mr Waihrich then ran over to where his partner was lying in the road. “There was blood on Marcelo’s head and on his face,” Mr Aylett KC said. Gilheaney then allegedly nearly struck Mr Mahmood and his family, before driving back into Mr Waihrich and Mr Basbus-Garcia, who was at this point unconscious.

“Mr Mahmood and his family may have got away unscathed but the defendant was not yet finished with Marcelo Basbus-Garcia and Miguel Waihrich,” Mr Aylett KC told jurors. “As Miguel Waihrich was crouched over Marcelo Basbus-Garcia, he saw the same car driving straight at them. “Mr Waihrich put up his hand to signal to the driver to stop. Mr Waihrich says that the driver looked at the pair of them in the street and he had sped towards them. “The car struck Mr Waihrich on his left side, throwing him backwards.”

Aidan Chapman, 25, who died in hospital after being among four people hurt when a car hit pedestrians in London's West End. Picture: PA