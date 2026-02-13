Police said 16-year-old Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Taleb was “simply in the wrong place at the wrong time” when Zulkernain Ahmed, 21, hit him

Zulkernain Ahmed who has been convicted of the murder of Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Taleb, who died when he was hit by an Audi S3, in Sheffield, on June 4 last year. Picture: South Yorkshire Police/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

A driver who mowed down an “entirely innocent boy” as he walked along a pavement has been found guilty of murder.

Police said 16-year-old Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Taleb was “simply in the wrong place at the wrong time” when Zulkernain Ahmed, 21, hit him, throwing him into the air, as he drove down the wrong side of a busy Sheffield street to target a group of e-bike and moped riders. Jurors were shown graphic video footage of how Ahmed’s Audi S3 drove at the riders, knocking one over a hedge. It then showed how the vehicle ploughed into the teenager, also known as Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al-Yazidi, who was seen throwing and catching a water bottle as he walked along the pavement moments before the collision. Ahmed’s brother Armaan Ahmed, 27, who was a backseat passenger in the Audi, was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter by the jury of nine women and three men, after three days of deliberating. Read more: Two men who plotted mass attack on Jewish community in Manchester jailed for life Read more: Prince William’s charity reported to Charity Commission over businessman’s links to Epstein files

The jury at Sheffield Crown Court heard how Zulkernain Ahmed was out looking for one of the riders, La’rome Divers, on June 4 following a dispute over e-bikes, and had taken a baseball bat with him. Speaking outside Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Abdullah was an entirely innocent boy who tragically lost his life after being struck by a car on Staniforth Road in June last year. “He was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. “The utterly unacceptable actions of the man responsible has left Abdullah’s family facing the devastating reality that they will never see their son again. “Their loss is immeasurable and no verdict can ever undo the pain they continue to endure.” Mr Wood said: “I hope that today’s outcome provides Abdullah’s family and loved ones with some measure of comfort, knowing that justice has been served and Abdullah’s killer now faces a significant sentence.”

The detective read a statement from Abdullah’s family which said: “Our son Abdullah was just 16 years old, an innocent boy who had recently arrived from Yemen, full of hope for a safe, peaceful and productive life in England, when he was taken from us as a result of an ongoing feud that was nothing to do with him. “We are devastated by our loss but our faith gives us strength and we welcome the guilty verdict.” Abdullah’s death shocked the community in Darnall. Shortly after the incident, relatives and friends of the teenager said he was devoted to his family and would “light up their faces with a big smile”. He arrived in the UK from Yemen two or three months before the tragedy and had devoted himself to learning English ahead of starting at college in September, his relatives said. One family member said Abdullah had been in his shop on Staniforth Road just before the crash.

