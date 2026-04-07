The TGV was carrying 243 passengers when it collided with a truck at a road crossing on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred between Béthune and Lens in the northern French region of Pas-de-Calais at around 7am local time, according to rail operator SNCF.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and confirmed that the train driver had died while two others were left critically injured.

Eleven other sustained less serious injuries, French officials have said in an update after earlier reports claimed that 27 people were injured.

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