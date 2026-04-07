Driver killed and 13 injured after French high-speed train collides with lorry
The TGV was carrying 243 passengers when it collided with a truck at a road crossing on Tuesday morning.
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The crash occurred between Béthune and Lens in the northern French region of Pas-de-Calais at around 7am local time, according to rail operator SNCF.
Emergency services rushed to the scene and confirmed that the train driver had died while two others were left critically injured.
Eleven other sustained less serious injuries, French officials have said in an update after earlier reports claimed that 27 people were injured.
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Emergency responders were seen examining the site of crash, according to photographs posted on X by Fabien Villedieu.
A spokesperson for the French prefecture has since revealed the truck was carrying military equipment.
A judicial source added that the lorry driver was in police custody, the AFP reported.
Meanwhile, transport minister Philippe Tabarot said in a post on X that he was heading to the scene with the head of the SNCF.
Neither the SNCF nor the prefecture were able to provide further details about the circumstances of the collision.
According to the TER Hauts-de-France X account, traffic will be interrupted "until the end of the day between Béthune and Lens".