Driver killed in car crash following police pursuit in Warwickshire
A second person driving a white Ford Puma, remains in a critical condition in hospital, police have said
A man has been killed after the vehicle he was travelling in was involved in a crash following a police pursuit in Warwickshire.
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The incident saw officers attempt to stop a black Audi near Stratford around 5.23pm on Monday, the force said, after the driver failed to stop.
The vehicle is then understood to have collided with another car, a white Ford Puma, less than 20 minutes later at 5.44pm, the force said.
"The male driver of the Audi was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics," Warwickshire Police confirmed in a statement.
The driver of the Ford was taken to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
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The incident saw police make an initial attempt to stop the vehicle before it made off in the direction of the A46. The vehicle then travelled back towards Stratford on the A439 Warwick Road.
A number of other vehicles were also damaged in the collision.
The families of the deceased have been informed and are being offered specialist support.
Superintendent Steve Flavell said: “Our thoughts are with the families of everyone involved in this collision and we’re providing specialist support to them at this extremely difficult time.
“We made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because a death had occurred following police contact.
"They have declared an independent investigation and we will co-operate fully with their investigation."