A man has been killed after the vehicle he was travelling in was involved in a crash following a police pursuit in Warwickshire.

The incident saw officers attempt to stop a black Audi near Stratford around 5.23pm on Monday, the force said, after the driver failed to stop.

The vehicle is then understood to have collided with another car, a white Ford Puma, less than 20 minutes later at 5.44pm, the force said.

"The male driver of the Audi was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics," Warwickshire Police confirmed in a statement.

The driver of the Ford was taken to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Read more: Five who died in A66 crash may have had links to ‘organised criminal activity’

Read more: Fundraisers for families of 'hero' officers killed in A66 crash top £250k as tributes paid to police with 'hearts of gold'