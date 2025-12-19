The prosecution alleged he targeted people for racist and homophobic reasons

Driver who killed man and hurt others in Christmas Day rampage guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

By Ella Bennett

A driver who killed a man and mowed down others in a drink-fuelled rampage in London’s West End on Christmas Day has been convicted of murder.

Anthony Gilheaney, 31, faced trial at the Old Bailey over launching a series of unprovoked and violent attacks against five people in the early hours of December 25 2024, including using his Mercedes to hit and kill 25-year-old Aidan Chapman. He also knocked over Arif Khan with his car before getting out to physically attack him after calling him a racial slur, and deliberately drove at three others: Marcelo Basbus-Garcia and his partner, Miguel Waihrich, and Mr Chapman’s friend, Tyrone Itorho – his trial was told. The prosecution alleged he targeted people for racist and homophobic reasons, but Gilheaney told jurors he was not in control of the vehicle after he had been attacked by a group of men earlier that night, and that he did not intend to hurt anyone. Late in the trial, the defendant, from Harlow, Essex, admitted the manslaughter of Mr Chapman, as well as unlawfully wounding Mr Khan, causing grievous bodily harm to Mr Basbus-Garcia and Mr Waihrich and assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Mr Itorho. Read more: Driver who left 'trail of carnage' in central London 'tried to kill gay couple in Christmas Day homophobic attack' Read more: Driver ‘tried to hit baby’ in fatal Christmas Day rampage, court told

Scene on Shaftesbury Avenue in central London after a car was driven onto a pavement. Picture: Alamy

He previously pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, dangerous driving and possessing a bladed article in a public place. But he denied murder, wounding with intent, three counts of attempted murder, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm throughout. The jury convicted him on Friday of murdering Mr Chapman, attempting to murder Mr Basbus-Garcia and Mr Itorho and wounding Mr Khan with intent.

Aidan Chapman, 25, who died in hospital . Picture: PA

He was cleared of attempting to murder Mr Waihrich but convicted of the alternative charge of causing him grievous bodily harm with intent. He will be sentenced on January 30. After the conviction, Mr Chapman’s family said: “No parent should have to go through the hellish trauma of losing a child, words cannot describe the pain and anguish Anthony Gilheaney has caused us by his evil actions. “No amount of justice or prison time will ever be enough to compensate for our loss. “Gilheaney has taken the best part of us. He has left us with a dark void in our lives that can never be filled. “He took our only son from us. Something we will never get over. Something we will never forgive.”