Greater Manchester Police said the sentence was one of the highest for a death by dangerous driving offence involving a single fatality

The crashed car driven by Uways Hussain with the passenger, Usmon Mahmood. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Georgia Rowe

A car driver and passenger who inhaled nitrous oxide while travelling at speeds of up to 139mph before a fatal collision have been sentenced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Uways Hussain, 20, was driving a VW Golf GTI belonging to friend Usmon Mahmood, 23, when he ran a red light and crashed into another car, killing 50-year-old Sylvester Abayomi, Manchester Crown Court heard on Friday. The court was shown footage of the collision, which happened at the junction of Green End Road and Kingsway in Manchester at 4.30am on March 9. Mr Abayomi’s partner Denise Doyle told the court: “Sylvester was simply on his way to work. An ordinary hard-working man. He should have returned home to me safely that day. Because of your actions he never did.” Addressing the defendants, she added: “You left Sylv to die alone. You did not show him even a shred of compassion or humanity.” Read more: Lamppost flag campaign founder is charged with murder as Raise The Colours organiser 'punched pub owner who later died' Read more: Suspect accused of murdering innocent mother shot dead outside bar allowed to skip court hearing due to 'mental health' reasons

Sylvester Abayomi with his partner Denise. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

Hussain, who had indicated a guilty plea at magistrates’ court, was sentenced to 11 years and eight months’ detention after admitting causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving whilst uninsured, and failing to provide a specimen. Mahmood, who initially told police he tried to warn Hussain about his driving, was jailed for 12 years and nine months after he admitted aiding and abetting causing death by dangerous driving and aiding and abetting causing death by driving whilst uninsured. Greater Manchester Police said the sentence was believed to be one of the highest for a death by dangerous driving offence involving a single fatality. Judge Nicholas Dean KC said: “It was a sustained, deliberate and escalating course of highly dangerous conduct over a prolonged period. “I have seen CCTV images and video recordings on phones and they are terrifying. “You drove at extreme speeds, seemingly up to very nearly 140mph, on roads which were by and large subject to 30mph speed limits, far, far in excess of any safe or lawful limit.” He said during the course of driving both men handled mobile phones, recorded videos and inhaled nitrous oxide. Videos filmed by the defendants in the hours leading up to the crash showed Hussain driving at speeds of over 100mph with one hand on the wheel.

The pair were caught on CCTV prior to the crash inhaling nitrous oxide. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

Rachel Shenton, prosecuting, said: “The Golf was driven by the first defendant, Uways Hussain. His friend Usmon Mahmood, the front seat passenger, was heard at times earlier on to be shouting encouragement.” The judge said: “It was deliberate risk-taking, seemingly for the thrill of it.” Following the crash, an Apple watch, worn by Hussain, called 999 automatically after detecting he had been in a collision, the court heard. Unaware of the call, the pair were recorded talking about calling an Uber to leave the scene and reporting the car as stolen. Judge Dean described the transcript of the call as “chilling”. He said: “It doesn’t reveal shock or concern for the victim.” Ms Shenton said the men left the scene and ran from officers when they were tracked down, before being arrested.

Sylvester Abayomi pictured with his partner Denise. Picture: Greater Manchester Police