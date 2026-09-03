Driver pleads guilty to mowing down and killing boy, 12, in hit-and-run before fleeing UK for Latvia
Dolars Aleksanders pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at Warwick Crown Court
A driver has pled guilty to mowing down a 12-year-old boy in a hit-and-run before fleeing to his native Latvia.
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Dolars Aleksanders pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at Warwick Crown Court today.
The 23-year-old fled the scene after killing Keaton Slater as the youngster walked home from school in June 2024.
He proceeded to spend two years on the run before being extradited to the UK in August and arrested at Gatwick Airport.
Judge Matthew Walsh adjourned the case for sentencing in November, and said: “You have entered your guilty plea to this very serious matter.
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“Plainly the sentence that you are going to have imposed upon you is to be a very long one.
“That will be determined by Her Honour Judge (Kristina) Montgomery KC on November 13.”
The 12-year-old was walking home from school in Coventry when he was knocked down by a BMW driven by Aleksanders.
He then evaded justice for more than two years in Latvia, with Crimestoppers putting up a £10,000 reward for information about his whereabouts.
Aleksanders was finally brought back to the UK on August 5 and was taken to the West Midlands to be charged.
Keaton’s parents, Louise and Clint Slater, were sat in the public gallery as Aleksanders entered his plea.
Police confirmed they are being supported by specially trained officers and have been kept updated on developments in the case.
West Midlands Police said in a statement after the hearing that Aleksanders was driving a black BMW at more than 70mph when he struck Keaton, who was trying to cross the road, shortly after 4.30pm.
He drove off and the car was found abandoned more than six miles away about 20 minutes later.
Keaton’s relatives, many wearing T-shirts bearing the youngster’s picture, left court without commenting.
His parents issued a written statement through West Midlands Police, reading: “For two years, we have struggled to come to terms with Keaton’s death while also having to live with the devastating feeling that justice has not been done.
“We have had to endure the heartbreak of losing our son while waiting, hoping and fighting for accountability.
“There have been days when the pain has felt unbearable, and days when it has been difficult to see a way forward.
“Keaton should have been here. He should have been growing up, making memories, laughing, dreaming and living his life. Instead, we have had to learn to live in a world without him.
“But today, after two long and heartbreaking years, we can finally say that justice has been done for Keaton.”
Detective Chief Inspector Sam Lewis, who led the investigation, said after the hearing: “Keaton should have had his life ahead of him, but the selfish and reckless actions of Aleksanders took this away from him
.“Aleksanders was speeding at an excessive level and would have known the impact of the collision.
“He could have sought to help Keaton but instead fled, leaving him to die and his family to deal with an unimaginable amount of grief and pain.
“Everyone that has heard Keaton’s story has been determined to do everything possible to catch the person responsible.
“This has been a complex investigation but we’ve always remained resolute and bonded by the belief that we would ensure Aleksanders was convicted for his appalling actions.”