Dolars Aleksanders pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at Warwick Crown Court

L: Keaton Slater R: Dolars Aleksanders. Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

A driver has pled guilty to mowing down a 12-year-old boy in a hit-and-run before fleeing to his native Latvia.

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Keaton Slater. Picture: PA

“Plainly the sentence that you are going to have imposed upon you is to be a very long one. “That will be determined by Her Honour Judge (Kristina) Montgomery KC on November 13.” The 12-year-old was walking home from school in Coventry when he was knocked down by a BMW driven by Aleksanders. He then evaded justice for more than two years in Latvia, with Crimestoppers putting up a £10,000 reward for information about his whereabouts. Aleksanders was finally brought back to the UK on August 5 and was taken to the West Midlands to be charged.

Dolars Aleksanders. Picture: PA

Keaton’s parents, Louise and Clint Slater, were sat in the public gallery as Aleksanders entered his plea. Police confirmed they are being supported by specially trained officers and have been kept updated on developments in the case. West Midlands Police said in a statement after the hearing that Aleksanders was driving a black BMW at more than 70mph when he struck Keaton, who was trying to cross the road, shortly after 4.30pm. He drove off and the car was found abandoned more than six miles away about 20 minutes later.

Keaton’s relatives, many wearing T-shirts bearing the youngster’s picture, left court without commenting. His parents issued a written statement through West Midlands Police, reading: “For two years, we have struggled to come to terms with Keaton’s death while also having to live with the devastating feeling that justice has not been done. “We have had to endure the heartbreak of losing our son while waiting, hoping and fighting for accountability. “There have been days when the pain has felt unbearable, and days when it has been difficult to see a way forward.