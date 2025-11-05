As many as ten people have been injured after a driver, allegedly shouting “Allahu Akbar”, rammed into a crowd of tourists at a popular French holiday spot.

He was eventually "subdued" with a stun gun, reports claim.

According to the town's Mayor, the driver allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” as he rammed into the crowd before attempting to set his own vehicle on fire.

The driver drove directly into crowds on the island of Saint Pierre d´Oléron on Wednesday morning, leaving two people in critical condition.

It is unknown how many people were in the car, but local officials confirmed a man has been apprehended.

Laurent Nuñez, France’s interior minister, said: “This morning, a driver struck several pedestrians and cyclists in Saint-Pierre-d’Oléron and Dolus-d’Oléron.

“Two victims are in critical condition and three others were injured. The driver was apprehended by the police.

“An investigation is underway. At the Prime Minister’s request, I am going to the scene.”

The driver was known to police but not considered a threat to national security, Nuñez added.

Dolus-d’Oléron Mayor, Thibault Brechkoff, said: “Ten people were injured and are being treated by firefighters and paramedics.“We are setting up a crisis centre in Dolus.

"The person responsible has been apprehended! All services are mobilised to manage the situation.”

One eyewitness told French media: “An individual in a vehicle is having fun hitting people in his path, and right here in my window, a pedestrian was hit and injured in Saint Pierre d’Oléron.”

Police first attended the scene at around 9am on Wednesday.