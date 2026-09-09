Driver in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after collision during police chase
Derbyshire Police officers were pursuing a Volkswagen Golf which had failed to stop on the A6007 in Heanor
A driver was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” after he crashed into another car during a police pursuit, police have said.
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Derbyshire Police officers were pursuing a Volkswagen Golf which had failed to stop on the A6007 in Heanor, eight miles north-east of Derby, just after 12.15pm on Tuesday.
As the Golf reached Hardy Barn in Shipley, travelling towards Ilkeston, it crashed into a VW T-Cross travelling in the opposite direction.
The man driving the Golf suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains, Derbyshire Police said on Wednesday.
The driver and passenger of the T-Cross did not suffer serious injuries, the force added.
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A Ford Fiesta was also damaged by debris from the collision.
Police have also launched an appeal to find a man who was almost hit by the Golf during the pursuit.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: "Officers would like to speak to an elderly man who was walking his dog and was almost hit by the Golf as he crossed a road between Ilkeston Hospital and the Shipley Park Garden Centre."
Derbyshire Police said it will make a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as the serious injury took place during a police pursuit.
The force added: "Due to the serious injury as a result of the collision taking place during a police pursuit, the force will be making a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
"If you are the elderly man who was in the area at the time, or have information, please get in contact with us quoting reference 26*538855."