A driver was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” after he crashed into another car during a police pursuit, police have said.

Derbyshire Police officers were pursuing a Volkswagen Golf which had failed to stop on the A6007 in Heanor, eight miles north-east of Derby, just after 12.15pm on Tuesday.

As the Golf reached Hardy Barn in Shipley, travelling towards Ilkeston, it crashed into a VW T-Cross travelling in the opposite direction.

The man driving the Golf suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains, Derbyshire Police said on Wednesday.

The driver and passenger of the T-Cross did not suffer serious injuries, the force added.

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