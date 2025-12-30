The IOPC said what appears to be a non-police issue firearm has been recovered from the scene.

Members of the public had told police that a man had been spotted carrying a black handgun in London Road heading towards a Sainsbury's store. Picture: Google Maps

A driver in his 60s, who was shot dead by police after fleeing a crash scene, reportedly pointed a handgun at a female, according to witnesses.

Bystanders have claimed they saw the man point the gun at the female after a collision between a car and van in Thetford on Sunday. A local resident told the Sun: "My neighbour said this guy pointed a gun at a girl. There was a girl there who saw it all happen and said, ‘What the f*** are you doing?’ “I don’t know if she was one driver. “But it looks like the guy ran off through the housing estate before he was shot on the bypass.” The police watchdog has said officers fired twice during the fatal shooting in which the man, thought to be carrying a handgun, was killed. Read more: Manhunt as men flee fatal hit-and-run carrying number plate Read more: Anthony Joshua escaped death by 'a matter of inches' in Nigeria car crash that killed two of his close friends

Norfolk Police were called out after a two-vehicle collision by the cemetery gates in London Road. Picture: Alamy

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog has launched a formal investigation into the incident after Norfolk Police were called out to a two-vehicle collision by the cemetery gates in London Road, Thetford, at around 8.25pm on Sunday. On Monday, the IOPC confirmed that "two shots were fired by police shortly before 9pm" and what appears to be a non-police issue firearm has been recovered from the scene. The man was given first aid but was declared dead at the scene shortly before 10.15pm. The dead man is believed to be in his sixties but formal identification has yet to take place. His next of kin have been notified, the IOPC said on Monday. Norfolk Police found a badly damaged Mercedes van, which had been involved in the collision, when they arrived at the scene, the force said. It was unoccupied and the airbag had gone off. There was also a Honda Jazz which was damaged on one side. The driver suffered minor injuries and declined medical treatment in hospital. Members of the public had told police that a man had been spotted carrying a black handgun in London Road heading towards a Sainsbury's store. He was seen on the southbound carriageway of the A11, near the Brandon Road roundabout, walking in a northbound direction. Armed response officers went to the southbound carriageway. The man was approached by police officers, and a short time later was shot by police from a short distance away, the force said.

