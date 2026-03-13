The armed man who rammed his vehicle into one of the nation's largest Reform synagogues has been identified as a 41-year-old naturalised citizen born in Lebanon, according to federal officials.

Ghazali came to the US in 2011 on an immigrant visa as the spouse of a US citizen and was granted US citizenship in 2016, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Ayman Mohamad Ghazali was fatally shot by security personnel after ramming his vehicle into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township near Detroit, Michigan, and driving through a hallway, authorities said. The vehicle caught fire after crashing into the building.

"What drove this person into action has to be determined by the investigation," said Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard.

The agency considers the crime a "targeted act of violence against the Jewish community", she said at a news conference on Thursday. Investigators have not determined a motive yet.

Jennifer Runyan, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Detroit field office, called the incident "deeply disturbing and tragic" and said the FBI is leading the investigation.

None of the synagogue's staff, teachers or the 140 children at its early childhood centre were injured, Mr Bouchard said.

In the minutes after the attack, smoke billowed from the synagogue. One security officer was hit by the vehicle and knocked unconscious but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, the sheriff said. 30 law enforcement officers were treated for smoke inhalation.

West Bloomfield Police Chief Dale Young said Temple security officers "engaged the individual and neutralised the threat".

The suspect was found dead inside his vehicle, Mr Bouchard said.

Cassi Cohen, director of strategic development at Temple Israel, was standing at the hallway where the crash happened. She said she heard a loud bang, grabbed a few staff members, ran into her office and locked the door.

"When I heard the crash, I knew it was bad," Ms Cohen said.

She said a classroom was near where the car rammed the synagogue and, in addition to the children, there were also more than 30 staff members in the synagogue.

"Thankfully, we have had many active shooter drills and our staff is prepared for these situations," she said. "We do go into lockdown."

Rabbi Arianna Gordon, from Temple Israel, thanked the security team, law enforcement and early childhood teachers for getting the children out safely and reunited with their parents, calling them the "true rock stars of the day"

Synagogues around the world have been on edge and have been ramping up security since the US and Israel launched a war with Iran with missile strikes on February 28.

President Donald Trump said he had been fully briefed on the attack, calling it a "terrible thing".

Oakland County is Michigan's second-largest county with roughly 1.3 million people. The majority of Detroit-area Jewish residents live there.

"This is heartbreaking," Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. "Michigan's Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace.

It was the second attack at a house of worship in Michigan within the past year.

Last September, a former Marine fatally shot four people at a church north of Detroit and set it ablaze. The FBI later said he was motivated by "anti-religious beliefs" against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.