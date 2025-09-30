Police stopped a car making an illegal U-turn in California only to discover in a “plot twist” that it was driverless – but the force can’t issue a fine despite the illicit move.

They were able to speak to someone from Waymo via equipment found inside the vehicle.

“No driver, no hands, no clue. Our citation books don’t have a box for ‘robot,” the force wrote on social media.

The car was pulled over as officers approached with flashing lights and their siren sounding.

The white Waymo Jaguar I-Pace was spotted pulling the U-turn "right in front" of officers by a traffic light, according to the San Bruno Police Department.

However, the law around autonomous cars in California means no penalty can be issued to the operating company.

Legislation is currently being drawn up to allow officers to issue notices directly to companies, but this will not come into effect until 2026.

It means the driverless vehicles are also free to commit speeding and other traffic-related offences at zebra crossings without penalty, as fines can only be issued to human drivers.

Experts have warned of safety concerns as legislators scramble to overcome the legal headache.

Cassandra Burke Robertson, a professor at Case Western Reserve University school of law, said: ”It’s a big issue because California is where the majority of robotaxis are operating.

“It’s not just about traffic tickets, but how we will regulate autonomous vehicles more broadly.”

A Waymo spokesperson said the firm is "looking into the situation" and is committed to improving safety through "ongoing learnings and experience".