Millions of drivers set for £829 in compensation over unfair car finance deals
Compensation payouts are due on around 12.1 million unfair motor finance deals, at an average of £829 each, the financial watchdog has said as it unveiled the final plans for its redress scheme.
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Motorists are expected to get a higher payout than the £700 estimated under previous proposals by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
The watchdog said millions of people will get their money back this year as the industry-wide scheme is rolled out.
Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA, said: “We’ve listened to feedback to make sure the scheme is fair for consumers and proportionate for firms.
“It will put £7.5 billion back into people’s pockets.
“Now we need everyone to get behind it and ensure millions get their money this year.
“Payouts should not be delayed any longer, especially as household bills come under greater pressure.
“Delivering compensation promptly also gives lenders the chance to rebuild trust, and means we can draw a line under the past and support a healthy motor finance market for the future.”
However, the final scheme will mean around two million fewer deals are eligible for compensation.
The regulator set out draft plans last year but made several changes after receiving more than 1,000 responses to its consultation.
The FCA has revealed its final plans for a £7.5 billion compensation scheme, which will provide payments to the holders of around 12.1 million finance deals.
The FCA estimated that around 14 million deals, or 44% of all those made since 2007, were unfair and therefore eligible for compensation.
Consumers were estimated to be compensated an average of £700 per agreement, but it will be more or less depending on individual cases.
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This was expected to come at a total cost of £11 billion to the industry, including the total payouts and the operational costs of running the scheme.
Rachael Jones, director of automotive finance, Autotrader, said: “We support this pragmatic and proportionate approach from the FCA that strikes the right balance between ensuring robust protection and transparency for consumers, while underpinning the stability of an automotive sector that contributes billions to the UK economy every year.
“It’s vital that this scheme doesn’t inadvertently impact a market that has adapted and is now working well for consumers.
“Modern car buyers expect transparency and choice and we’ve long made finance details highly visible on more than 300,000 vehicles advertised on Autotrader to help build consumer confidence and trust.
“Most buyers rely on finance to fund their next car purchase and so it is vital this sector can continue to help them access the vehicles they want.”
Craig Tebbutt, a financial health expert for Equifax UK, said ahead of today's announcement: “It has previously been estimated that average compensation levels could be in the region of £700 per agreement but the final details around the scale, scope and timelines are expected to be confirmed on Monday.
“However, there is nothing to stop consumers checking their paperwork now and getting their details ready in the meantime.”
He said research by the credit reporting firm found that “many consumers don’t know how to check their eligibility and expect the process to be a hassle, with old or missing paperwork being a real barrier”.
Equifax has launched a car finance checker within its new app that lets people see a list of their past agreements and copy the details, with motorists encouraged to send a complaint to their lender using a template on the FCA’s website if they think they’re eligible for a payout.
Lenders and car finance providers had been challenging the FCA’s proposals with some raising concerns that the expected amount of compensation is too high and does not accurately reflect what customers lost.
On the other side, some consumer groups and MPs have argued that many motorists will be short-changed under the current plans.
The FCA has already announced some changes that it is making to the process since the proposals were unveiled last year.
This includes giving lenders more time to contact motor finance customers from when the scheme is officially launched.
But it is also aiming to streamline the process by allowing those due redress to accept it immediately without waiting for a final determination.It thinks that this means million of people would receive compensation in 2026.