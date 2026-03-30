Compensation payouts are due on around 12.1 million unfair motor finance deals, at an average of £829 each, the financial watchdog has said as it unveiled the final plans for its redress scheme.

Motorists are expected to get a higher payout than the £700 estimated under previous proposals by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The watchdog said millions of people will get their money back this year as the industry-wide scheme is rolled out.

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA, said: “We’ve listened to feedback to make sure the scheme is fair for consumers and proportionate for firms.

“It will put £7.5 billion back into people’s pockets.

“Now we need everyone to get behind it and ensure millions get their money this year.

“Payouts should not be delayed any longer, especially as household bills come under greater pressure.

“Delivering compensation promptly also gives lenders the chance to rebuild trust, and means we can draw a line under the past and support a healthy motor finance market for the future.”

However, the final scheme will mean around two million fewer deals are eligible for compensation.

The regulator set out draft plans last year but made several changes after receiving more than 1,000 responses to its consultation.

The FCA has revealed its final plans for a £7.5 billion compensation scheme, which will provide payments to the holders of around 12.1 million finance deals.

The FCA estimated that around 14 million deals, or 44% of all those made since 2007, were unfair and therefore eligible for compensation.

Consumers were estimated to be compensated an average of £700 per agreement, but it will be more or less depending on individual cases.

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