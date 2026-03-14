Fly-tippers could face the prospect of points on their licence under new plans being considered by the Government.

Drivers caught illegally dumping waste out of their cars could be slapped with penalty points, which can lead to motorists losing their licence.

The Government is also urging councils to seize and crush vehicles of fly-tippers in new action to tackle the problem.

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said: “Fly-tipping damages our communities and the environment, and we are taking action to stop it.

“Litter louts who repeatedly break the law will see points added to their licence and risk losing it for good if they continue to offend.

“We are empowering local authorities to deal with fly-tipping, like seizing and crushing vehicles, and are urging them to make use of the whole range of measures available to them.”

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