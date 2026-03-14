Drivers could face licence points over fly-tipping, Government warns
The Government is urging councils to seize and crush vehicles of fly-tippers.
Fly-tippers could face the prospect of points on their licence under new plans being considered by the Government.
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Drivers caught illegally dumping waste out of their cars could be slapped with penalty points, which can lead to motorists losing their licence.
The Government is also urging councils to seize and crush vehicles of fly-tippers in new action to tackle the problem.
Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said: “Fly-tipping damages our communities and the environment, and we are taking action to stop it.
“Litter louts who repeatedly break the law will see points added to their licence and risk losing it for good if they continue to offend.
“We are empowering local authorities to deal with fly-tipping, like seizing and crushing vehicles, and are urging them to make use of the whole range of measures available to them.”
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The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the average fly-tip is around the same size as the back of a small van.
It hopes the threat of licence penalties will stop drivers from thinking about illegally dumping waste along road sides, in beauty spots and other places.
The proposal is part of a wider waste crime action plan that the Government is due to launch soon, which will set out a series of steps to crack down on rubbish-related crimes.
This will stem from fly-tipping all the way to large illegal waste sites.
One such site near Bicester, north Oxfordshire, caught the public’s attention last year.
The 150m-long mountain of waste dumped illegally near to the River Cherwell could take as long as until the end of 2026 to clear, the Government has previously said.
Elsewhere, ministers also plan to make some £78 billion available to councils in England this year as part of a multi-year funding settlement which Defra says will help deal with issues like fly-tipping.