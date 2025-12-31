More than 1,500 people were caught driving through red traffic lights in Britain on multiple occasions in four years, new figures show.

The figures relate to Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency statistics released in response to a freedom of information request.

Road safety charity IAM RoadSmart said the statistics show some drivers "continue to dangerously put others at risk".

They include 54 motorists caught three times, seven caught four times, and two caught five times.

A total of 1,548 drivers were convicted of repeated offences in the four years to October 11, official figures obtained by the Press Association news agency revealed.

They are a snapshot of the number of TS10 endorsements on driving records - including those held by people who have been disqualified - on October 11.

The endorsements - which last for four years from the date of the offence - are given to motorists convicted of failing to comply with traffic light signals.

Many busy junctions have cameras that detect if a vehicle passes the white stop line after a traffic light has turned red.

For minor incidents, the punishment for failing to stop at a red light is usually a £100 fine and three penalty points.

Department for Transport figures show 23 people were killed and 1,658 were injured in crashes on Britain's roads in 2023, in which a driver disobeying a traffic signal was recorded as a contributory factor.

IAM RoadSmart director of policy and standards Nicholas Lyes said: "Sadly, it appears that being caught once isn't a sufficient deterrent for some drivers who continue to dangerously put others at risk.

"In the absence of police at lights, the use of cameras sends a message that ignoring a red light will result in enforcement action against the driver.

"Some motorists have also got themselves into a bad habit of seeing an amber and speeding up to beat the signals.

"The Highway Code is clear: amber means stop unless you have passed the white line or so close to it that to stop might cause a collision."

The data obtained by the Press Association also revealed that 13 people were convicted of not stopping for a lollipop man or woman outside a school in the four years to October 11.

They received TS60 endorsements, handed out for failing to comply with a school crossing patrol sign.