13.1 million tickets were issued by parking management businesses during the final nine months of last year

A person fills their car with fuel at a petrol station in Victoria on May 21, 2026 in London. Picture: Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

One of the UK’s biggest parking companies is being investigated over tickets issued to drivers using petrol stations.

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The Competition and Market Authority (CMA), a regulator responsible for protecting consumers, said it has launched an inquiry into Euro Car Parks which manages more than 3,000 parking locations across the UK and Ireland. The investigation will examine the company’s practices at petrol stations and consider where it is fair to issue parking tickets to drivers queuing to use fuel pumps or other forecourt services, such as car washes. It will also analyse Euro Car Parks’ wider appeals processes. Read more: Hundreds of petrol stations probed for not reporting live prices, Chancellor says Read more: Burnham to forge new path as Labour leader - with departing Starmer insisting: 'I go with pride'

The company offers parking technology, including automatic number plate recognition 'ANPR' as well as numerous paid parking technologies. Picture: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

The CMA announced in February it had imposed a £473,000 fine on Euro Car Parks for failing to respond for three months to repeated requests for information. The regulator said the company sought a High Court injunction to stop it from being named, but the application was refused. On Thursday, the CMA published an open letter to all private parking operators outlining concerns such as unfair tickets not being cancelled despite an appeal.

Man using petrol pump at petrol station, uk. Picture: Alamy

It found that some tickets have been issued because payment was not made within just five minutes of entering the car park. The CMA also made recommendations to the Government on a new code of practice it has consulted on, including that parking companies should be required to make drivers aware of their rights and improve their appeals processes. Recent Press Association analysis of Government data found drivers in Britain are being handed an average of nearly 48,000 parking tickets every day by private companies. Some 13.1 million tickets were issued by parking management businesses during the final nine months of last year. That was up 19 per cent from 11.0 million during the same period in 2024.

A Euro car parks information sign. Picture: Alamy