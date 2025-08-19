Drivers in Soho and Mayfair could soon be fined for revving engines
Drivers in Soho and Mayfair may soon be penalised for revving their engines, under new proposals from the local Labour council.
Listen to this article
Westminster City Council is proposing extending its existing Public Spaces (Nuisance Vehicles) Protection Order (PSPO), which currently covers an area including most of St James’s, Knightsbridge and Belgravia, to the two upmarket districts.
The legal order bans the revving of car engines, "sudden and/or rapid acceleration" and racing, among other things.
The proposed expansion is mainly in response to issues on Bond Street, with motorbikes in Soho also a problem, The Standard reported.
Max Sullivan, Westminster’s Cabinet Member for Streets, said the council "will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to keeping our communities safe and free to enjoy our city".
The existing PSPO was approved in December 2021 to try and address vehicle anti-social behaviour. It was renewed in December 2024 for a further three years.
The PSPO enables the council and the Met Police to issue fixed penalty notices (FPNs) within the designated area for a string of actions between 12pm and 6am.
The council says it has handed out more than 350 FPNs for breaches of the PSPO since 2022.
As part of the renewal process, a consultation took place asking for feedback on other affected areas, with Soho and Mayfair topping the list.
Cllr Sullivan said: "Illegal and dangerous driving is a blight on our streets, putting lives at risk and disrupting people going about their days and evenings in our city.
"We are working directly with the Metropolitan Police to tackle illegal car meets head-on, aided by the recruitment of 80 new local police officers, and the council’s new high-spec CCTV network and bolstered team of city inspectors.
"The recent seizure of dozens of uninsured vehicles is a testament to our combined efforts, and we will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to keeping our communities safe and free to enjoy our city."
Several others have also lent their support for the proposal - including Tim Barnes, councillor for West End Ward
"This is something that I have pushed hard to see happen and am hopeful it will now pass!" he said on X.