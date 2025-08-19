Drivers in Soho and Mayfair may soon be penalised for loudly revving their engines and racing. Picture: Alamy

Drivers in Soho and Mayfair may soon be penalised for revving their engines, under new proposals from the local Labour council.

Westminster City Council is proposing extending its existing Public Spaces (Nuisance Vehicles) Protection Order (PSPO), which currently covers an area including most of St James's, Knightsbridge and Belgravia, to the two upmarket districts. The legal order bans the revving of car engines, "sudden and/or rapid acceleration" and racing, among other things. The proposed expansion is mainly in response to issues on Bond Street, with motorbikes in Soho also a problem, The Standard reported. Max Sullivan, Westminster's Cabinet Member for Streets, said the council "will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to keeping our communities safe and free to enjoy our city".

Cars revving their engine in Soho and Mayfair may soon face a penalty. Picture: Alamy

The existing PSPO was approved in December 2021 to try and address vehicle anti-social behaviour. It was renewed in December 2024 for a further three years. The PSPO enables the council and the Met Police to issue fixed penalty notices (FPNs) within the designated area for a string of actions between 12pm and 6am. The council says it has handed out more than 350 FPNs for breaches of the PSPO since 2022. As part of the renewal process, a consultation took place asking for feedback on other affected areas, with Soho and Mayfair topping the list. Cllr Sullivan said: "Illegal and dangerous driving is a blight on our streets, putting lives at risk and disrupting people going about their days and evenings in our city.

