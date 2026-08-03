An increase in the levels of abuse and aggression towards petrol station workers has also been reported

Petrol prices in the UK have risen to their highest this year amid the conflict. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Almost £200,000 worth of fuel has been stolen from UK forecourts every day since the start of the Middle East crisis.

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Fuel theft prevention company Forecourt Eye said incidents of fuel taken without payment soared by 20% in the five months after the conflict began in February, compared with the preceding five months. The increase in prices driven by the war means the value of stolen fuel rose by 48% over the same period, reaching an estimated daily average of £194,000 across the UK’s 8,359 forecourts. For first-time offenders, there was a 23% increase in the number of incidents and a 26% rise in the volume of fuel stolen, compared with 17% and 20% respectively among repeat offenders. Read more: Trump says new talks to begin with Iran on Monday after president urged to call off strikes Read more: Reform wants to launch 'largest military operation in the English Channel since World War Two' to stop small boats

A Shell petrol station in central London on July 31. Picture: Alamy

The figures are based on reports by a representative sample of 550 forecourts which includes drive-offs, when there is no attempt to pay, and no means of payment incidents, when a customer fills up and claims they have no way to pay. Forecourt Eye is partnering with Facewatch to offer free access to crime reporting technology to its customers, which it said will make it easier to record fuel thefts, shop crime and other illegal incidents. Users will also have the option of joining a live facial recognition network run by Facewatch to alert them to known offenders. Gordon Balmer, executive director of the Petrol Retailers Association, which represents independent forecourts, said its members are "reporting increasing levels of abuse and aggression towards colleagues who are simply doing their jobs and have no influence over the price displayed on the forecourt".

President Donald Trump said new talks would begin with Iran on Monday. Picture: Alamy