Nearly three in 10 drivers (28 per cent) are walking and cycling more because of the spike in fuel prices, a new survey suggests.

A further 15 per cent of respondents to the poll commissioned by charity Cycling UK said they are actively considering taking this action.

The YouGov survey of 2,099 UK adults, conducted on March 31 and April 1, indicated that driving less and increasing walking or cycling was more common than all other responses to the Iran oil crisis.

These include going out less (27 per cent), using public transport instead of driving (23 per cent), cutting back elsewhere to afford fuel (19 per cent) and car-sharing (9 per cent).

Cycling UK is calling for an urgent package of measures from the UK and devolved governments to make it easier for people to walk and cycle more.

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