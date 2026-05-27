Drivers have been warned to be cautious of melting roads and tyres blowing out during the heatwave.

The alert was issued by the president of AA, Edmund King, after temperatures reached a sweltering 35.1 °C in Kew Gardens, west London, on Tuesday.

Several roads in East Anglia have melted in the heat, including the A143 in Stanton, near Bury St Edmunds.

“Some roads may begin to soften at temperatures above 50 °C, which could occur when air temperatures reach 30 °C,” Mr King said.

“Other impacts that can show on heat-stressed roads include rutting and wheel paths from the weight of vehicles on busy roads where the road surface has softened.”

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