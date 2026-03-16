Drivers are being warned the closure of one of London's busiest roads for more than a month will have a "significant impact".

The elevated dual carriageway is a major route for people travelling to and from the west of the capital, and is used by up to 96,000 vehicles a day.

Transport for London (TfL) issued the alert as it starts major work on a two-and-a-half mile stretch of the A40 between the Westway roundabout and the Marylebone flyover later this week.

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Renewal works on the A40 have been carried out for several years, but TfL said it must close the road from Friday until "late April".

This is to enable the replacement of two joints which allow it to safely expand and contract with temperature changes and vehicle movements.

TfL insisted it "reviewed a range of options" but concluded that the full multi-week closure was "the best way to ensure essential work is completed as quickly and safely as possible".

Transport analytics company Inrix identified a nearby stretch of the A40 as London's most congested road corridor in 2024, with drivers who used it at 5pm each day spending an estimated 68 hours sitting in traffic over the year.

TfL said: "Though every effort will be made to reduce disruption, TfL recognises the closure will have a significant impact on road users.

"A comprehensive traffic signal strategy will be put in place to keep traffic moving as smoothly as possible during the closure."

Diversion routes will be signposted but journeys are "likely to be delayed", TfL added.

Stuart Harvey, TfL's chief capital officer, said: "It's vital that we ensure the A40 flyover is well maintained for the tens of thousands of people who use it each day.

"This essential work will allow the flyover to continue to be used safely.

"We appreciate that, though necessary, these works will cause disruption to journeys, and I'd like to thank people in the area for their patience.

"I'd encourage everyone to plan ahead and use alternative modes of transport where possible."