Paul Doyle, 53, was in tears as he appeared over videolink from prison for the Liverpool Crown Court hearing on Thursday. Picture: Social Media

By Josef Al Shemary

A man accused of driving into crowds at Liverpool's Premier League victory parade is facing a further 24 charges, including two relating to alleged victims who were babies.

Paul Doyle, 53, was in tears as he appeared over video link from prison for the Liverpool Crown Court hearing on Thursday. The horrific incident occurred on Water Street, close to the Royal Liver Building, where thousands of fans had gathered to celebrate Liverpool’s successful season.

Police and emergency personnel deal on the scene in May. Picture: Alamy

Merseyside Police said 134 people were injured when Doyle allegedly drove his Ford Galaxy Titanium into crowds who were leaving the waterfront after the parade. He was originally charged with seven offences after the incident on Water Street in the city centre just after 6pm on Monday, May 26. Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday heard six of the new charges relate to children, including two babies, one aged six months at the time and one aged seven months. Doyle, wearing a grey T-shirt, did not enter any pleas during the hearing, which lasted about 20 minutes.

A court sketch of Paul Doyle, 53, appearing at Liverpool Magistrates' Court in May. Picture: Alamy

The case has been adjourned until September 4, when Doyle is expected to enter pleas. The new charges include 23 assault charges and one count of affray. Doyle, of Croxteth, Liverpool, was charged in May with two counts of wounding with intent, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of dangerous driving.

Merseyside Police said 134 people were injured when Doyle allegedly drove his Ford Galaxy Titanium into crowds. Picture: social media

A wounding charge and an attempted grievous bodily harm charge relate to children, aged 11 and 17. Earlier this year, a provisional trial date was fixed for November 24, and the case is expected to last three to four weeks. The incident sent shockwaves through Liverpool and the rest of the country, as graphic videos showing the car ploughing through the jubilant crowd quickly spread online. The event, which was meant to mark a joyous occasion for the club and its supporters, was marred by the shocking scenes — prompting an outpouring of support from across the footballing world.

Forensics personnel working in Water Street in Liverpool as investigations got underway. Picture: Alamy

Members of the emergency services treat members of the public inside a Police cordon at the scene of the crash. Picture: Getty