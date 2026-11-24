Aman, 35, was alerted to an Instagram account using footage and audio from her videos - but with her appearance altered in a “heavily sexualised” manner.

Aman said her driving lesson videos were stolen and cloned with a sexualised deepfake over the top. Picture: Instagram

By Flaminia Luck

A driving instructor and content creator says footage of her has been stolen and altered using AI then used to promote an OnlyFans account.

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Aman, 35, from west London, has been a driving instructor for nearly 14 years. She began sharing driving lesson videos featuring herself and some of her students, with their permission, in 2021. Amassing millions of views and over 600,000 followers, Aman has done driving videos with big names such as Angela Rayner and Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London. But earlier this month, she was alerted to an Instagram account using footage and audio from her videos - but with her appearance altered in a “heavily sexualised” manner. She said some of her students and family members, including her younger cousins, remained recognisable in the footage. Speaking to LBC, Aman says it took her a while to realise what was going on. "At first, I was like, what on earth is this? I just couldn't wrap my head around what they'd even done initially, because this is the first time I'm actually seeing something like this. “As soon as the audio started and I heard myself speaking, I was like, that's my video.”

She said she just thought the account was trying to get views and attract followers - but was in disbelief when she realised it was actually to promote an OnlyFans account. OnlyFans is an adult website known for sexually explicit content. "I didn't obviously click on to what they were trying to push people towards.” "I thought, I can't believe that. And that's when I noticed that they weren't even changing my students' faces on the deepfakes. So they were just changing me and my body. But some of the videos, my students still look the same.” She added: “From there, I was horrified. I felt bad for my students because I've got their permission. They filmed with me and they've given me the rights to film and post these videos. But now, for this to happen, they did not sign up for this.”

Picture: Instagram

'Can't continue' Aman said the problem then got “out of hand”. She flagged the account to Meta and posted a video about the issue, calling on her over 600k followers to report the account. However, once they started being removed from the platform, she said they then started spreading to other sites such as TikTok. Aman said pursuing a copyright complaint is a “very lengthy” process and has called for faster, more accessible routes for victims to have manipulated content like this removed from the internet. “They need to act on this because this can't continue.” She added: "I think there need to be much quicker action to try and take these videos down. There needs to be an easy route as opposed to having to feel like you're having to jump through hoops to try and get something done or for somebody to see it." Going forward, she said she is intends to watermark her videos in an effort to prevent them from being stolen and manipulated again.

'Horrible' Aman believes incidents like this could put women off posting online, particularly in already male-dominated professions. "It's just disgusting because it's completely bringing down my profession and what I'm trying to do here. “You work so hard to build up yourself, to be where you're at. But somebody goes and does something like this. It just puts you 20 steps back. It's horrible.” With around three-quarters of driving instructors in the UK being men, Aman said the sexualised portrayal of the deepfake risks undermining her professional standing. She explained: "They’re trying to portray a driving instructor, heavily sexualised. That doesn’t really help with my job at all, because I don’t dress like that and I want to be as professional as possible with all my students, especially with young students.” Aman said in the beginning when she first started posting videos she would get comments regarding gender but that she made progress as she gained more and more views and followers. “If I was teaching a man, especially, I would get comments saying, ‘Why is there a woman telling you what to do? That used to always be the case, but that was five years back. “Obviously over time with people seeing that I've stuck around and the videos are actually educational and they learn from them, those comments have cut right down. I don't really see them anymore. "So I feel like I've curated and got a really good audience where they understand and they're there for the right reasons. “Even if somebody like that comes in, they're shut down very quickly, not even just by myself but by others that are watching the videos. “But obviously something like this doesn't help." LBC has contacted Meta and the DCMS for comment. TikTok has said the account raised with them has now been taken down. OnlyFans said the AI content LBC flagged is from Instagram and is not being shared on their platform.

Picture: Instagram/@clearviewdriving

LBC has reported previous on the videos of content creators being stolen and cloned using AI. Back in July, Paige Davis, a full-time content creator from Los Angeles, spoke to LBC after discovering that one of her videos had been cloned using AI without her knowledge. The 34-year-old had been automatically ‘opted in’ to Muse Image, a brief feature rolled out by Meta on July 7 which let users use videos and photos posted on public accounts to generate AI content without obtaining consent. There's nothing immediately "off" about the cloned video. It shows a woman with dark hair and neck tattoos sitting in the front seat of a car, who makes a cheeky joke about Gen Z mocking millennials for "rocking a side part and saying LOL" - all the while "wearing a hoodie and pimple patches out to dinner". But the woman isn't real - she was created using AI. The audio was pulled from a video Paige posted several weeks prior, but a new face has been edited onto Paige's body. “Both people who sent it were like, wait, isn't this your voice?” she told LBC. “And I was like, are you kidding me? It's my outfit, my voice, my mannerisms, my dirty seatbelt," she went on. "It was the craziest thing I've ever seen. I've never seen someone steal something video-wise that perfectly before.” After investigating, Paige discovered all the videos on the account were using the same AI-generated woman, leading her to wonder “whether it’s all stolen content, or if it’s just me”. The account that posted the video was created in Romania in March 2026, and since LBC contacted Meta, it was taken down. The “scary thing”, Paige added, was that if the video “had never gone viral, I never would have known that she stole it.”