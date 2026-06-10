It comes as officials urged learners not to book a test until they are confident they will pass, as part of measures aimed at tackling a backlog.

It is the best performance since May 2021 when the pass rate was 51.9%. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Britain’s driving test pass rate has reached a five-year high, suggesting more learners are heeding calls to take a test only when they are ready.

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Some 51.4% of tests conducted in May were successful, according to Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) statistics. That is up from 50.9% during the previous month, and was the best performance since May 2021 when the pass rate was 51.9%. Officials have urged learners not to book a test until they are confident they will pass, as part of measures aimed at tackling a backlog. A total of 173,200 tests were conducted in May, an increase from 147,698 during the same month last year. Read more: Widow sues cheesemaker for £200k after husband dies from infected Valentine’s gift Read more: Worshippers 'had to be locked in' as balaclava-clad men 'marched on mosque' as mob violence sweeps Glasgow

The number of future tests booked – a measure of the backlog – reached an all-time high of 674,165 at the end of May. Picture: Alamy

The number of future tests booked – a measure of the backlog – reached an all-time high of 674,165 at the end of May. The Government has tightened rules around driving test bookings in a bid to cut the backlog and end unfair practices. A regulation introduced on Tuesday means learners can only move a slot to one of the three test centres nearest the initial booking. This is aimed at reducing incidents of people booking a test regardless of location, with no intention of using the slot. The practice was done by people selling on slots for profit, or genuine learners who wanted to switch tests to a more convenient location if a place became available at a later date.

The 6-month backlog has caused considerable distress and cost to learner drivers. Picture: Alamy